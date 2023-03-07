MyndVR and Stage Access Team to Bring Classical Music and Performances to Virtual Reality Therapy for Older Adults

MyndVR and performing-arts streaming service Stage Access have partnered to introduce a "virtual stage" to deliver rich cultural and immersive experiences to senior-living communities or senior citizens at home. This new partnership will allow MyndVR users to enjoy the dazzling Stage Access library of iconic brands and legendary performing-arts programs, and replicate the sensation of live opera, classical music and dance in a “virtual theater” setting. Research has shown that access to the performing arts can enhance the quality of life and well-being for older adults, helping to improve mood and socialization, reduce stress and support overall cognitive function. The virtual theater furthers MyndVR’s mission to maximize positive outcomes for older adults by promoting relaxation, relief, and enjoyment through the arts.