Myodetox Names Tori Johnston Chief Marketing Officer

Myodetox, a company reinventing the physical therapy experience and making it easy for people to take care of their bodies, today announced that Tori Johnston has joined as Chief Marketing Officer. With 13 clinics throughout Los Angeles, Vancouver, and Toronto and sights on rapid expansion across new markets, Tori brings over a decade of experience to the Myodetox C-Suite following senior level marketing positions at SoulCycle, Xtend Barre, and AKT. Her expertise in both scaling physical locations and introducing cutting-edge brands to new markets ensures Myodetox is prepared for the next phase of growth. In this new role, Tori will oversee the brand and growth teams as the company looks to expand both its physical and digital footprints.
“There has never been a more urgent time to focus on health and wellness, and Myodetox is transforming the way we take care of our bodies through its FutureProof philosophy,” said Tori Johnston, Chief Marketing Officer at Myodetox. “After over a decade of working in boutique fitness, it’s clear that Myodetox is the only therapy brand that’s meeting younger, more preventative-minded consumers with a differentiated experience. I look forward to bringing this message to the masses so everyone can own their body and reach their true potential.”
“As we enter our next chapter of growth, Tori’s passion for data-driven and brand-forward marketing, combined with her experience rapidly scaling premium brands, aligns perfectly with Myodetox’s best-in-class holistic physical therapy services,” said Scott Marcaccio, Co-Founder and CEO at Myodetox. “Since Day 1, our mission has been to educate and inspire people to live a better life by taking care of their bodies. Tori’s proven expertise in driving widespread behavioral change around all aspects of physical wellness will help us deliver on that mission.”
About Myodetox
Myodetox is reinventing the physical therapy experience, bringing a preventative and wellness-focused approach to taking care of your body. Our expert therapists provide hands-on therapy and corrective exercises to resolve pain, while teaching clients how to FutureProof their bodies by minimizing injury risk and becoming more resilient. Myodetox operates 13 clinics across Los Angeles, Vancouver, and Toronto. For more information, visit myodetox.com.
