Mythic Therapeutics, a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to the development of next-generation antibody-drug conjugate therapies for the treatment of a wide range of cancers, today announced that it will present new preclinical data on MYTX-011, its investigational cMET-targeting ADC, at the AACR-NCI-EORTC International Conference on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics being held in Boston, MA, from October 11-15, 2023.
“We’re looking forward to the presentation of this preclinical data, which adds to the body of work previously presented at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting earlier this year, demonstrating the potential of MYTX-011 to expand the utilization of ADC therapy to a broader range of patients with cMET-positive cancers, including NSCLC,” said Brian Fiske, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer and Co-Founder at Mythic Therapeutics.
Details of the presentation are as follows and are available on the conference site here:
Title: MYTX-011 is a highly internalized ADC with anti-tumor activity across a spectrum of NSCLC preclinical models with various levels of cMET expression
Presenter: Deepak Kanojia, Senior Scientist In Vivo Pharmacology, Mythic Therapeutics
Session Title: Poster Session B
Session Date and Time: Friday, October 13, 12:30 PM - 4:00 PM ET
Location: Level 2, Exhibit Hall D
Poster Board Number: B124
Published Abstract Number: 35497
About MYTX-011
MYTX-011, an investigational, cMET-targeting ADC, leverages Mythic’s innovative FateControl™ technology which is designed to allow ADCs to actively navigate inside of cells, potentially increasing delivery of anti-cancer agents to tumor cells with less impact on healthy cells. This breakthrough approach takes the next step beyond linker-payload technologies and is designed to improve ADC efficacy against a broad set of molecular targets and patient profiles. MYTX-011 is currently being evaluated in the Phase 1 KisMET-01 clinical trial, a first-in-human, open-label, multi-center, dose escalation and dose expansion study enrolling patients with locally advanced, recurrent or metastatic NSCLC ( NCT05652868 ).
About Mythic Therapeutics
Mythic Therapeutics is a product-platform company developing a pipeline of antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) designed to exhibit unparalleled therapeutic index and efficacy. The Company’s FateControl™ technology aims to enhance ADC uptake in targeted tissues by manipulating the fate of the ADC within the cell, thereby expanding the diseases and patient profiles that could be treated with Mythic’s ADCs. The company’s major investors include Venrock, Viking Global Investors, and First Round Capital.
For more information, visit: www.mythictx.com
