n2y® Recognized by SIIA as Company of the Year

n2y has been named Company of the Year for 2022 as part of the annual SIIA CODiE Awards. The CODiE Awards recognize the companies producing the most innovative business technology products across the country, and around the world.
“Winning Company of the Year is a tremendous honor for us,” said Ed Holmes, n2y CEO. “We love empowering children, families, and educators with our learning solutions and are pleased to receive industry recognition for our efforts. One of the great things about being recognized is the validation it gives all of our teammates for their never-ending hard work.”
n2y provides the only comprehensive family of research-proven and evidence-based special education solutions that give today’s educators everything they need to both succeed in the classroom and drive positive outcomes—measurable academic, behavior, and life skills growth—for their students. In previous years, n2y has won SIIA CODiE Awards for Best Solution for Special Needs Students ( Unique Learning System® ), Best Game-Based Curriculum ( L3 Skills® ), Best Solution for Exceptional Students ( Total Solution ), and Best Data Solution ( Positivity® ).
“Even during these tumultuous times, business application, software, service and product providers continued the industry’s long tradition of developing and marketing innovative solutions to meet business needs,” said SIIA President Jeff Joseph. “We are proud to recognize this year’s class of CODiE Award winners. They truly represent the best of the best in a highly-competitive and ever-evolving market.”
The Software & Information Industry Association (SIIA), the principal trade association for the software and digital content industries, announced the full slate of CODiE winners during an online winner announcement June 8 in the metaverse.
Acknowledged as the premier awards program for the software and information industries for over 35 years, the SIIA CODiE Awards are produced by the Software & Information Industry Association (SIIA), the principal trade association for the software, education, media and digital content industries. n2y was honored as one of 46 winners across the 45 business technology categories, including seven leadership categories recognizing outstanding companies, individuals and teams.
The SIIA CODiE Awards are the industry's only peer-reviewed awards program. The first-round review of all nominees is conducted by software and business technology experts with considerable industry expertise, including analysts, media, bloggers, bankers and investors. The scores from the expert judge review determine the finalists. SIIA members then vote on the finalist products, and the scores from both rounds are tabulated to select the winners.
Forty-three awards were given this year for products and services deployed specifically for B2B software, information and media companies, including the Best Overall Business Technology Product, awarded to the product with the highest scores of both rounds of judging.
More information about the Awards is available at: siia.net/CODiE.
Details about the winners are listed at https://siia.net/codie/business-technology-winners/
About the SIIA CODiE™ Awards
The SIIA CODiE Awards is the only peer-reviewed program to showcase business and education technology’s finest products and services. Since 1986, thousands of products, services and solutions have been recognized for achieving excellence. For more information, visit siia.net/CODiE.
About n2y
n2y is changing the lives of special education administrators and teachers, therapists and paraprofessionals, and all the students they serve. Their award-winning solutions are designed specifically to address the needs of the whole child and help unique learners meet their state’s standards. Multiple integrated, evidence- and research-based solutions empower educators to teach and students to achieve. Differentiated, standards-based academic instruction, enhanced by proactive behavior management, combines with collaborative IEP development to support learning for every student. For more information on these solutions, visit n2y.com and join them on Facebook and Twitter.
