n2y® Recognized for Learning Analytics Innovation in 2022 EdTech Breakthrough Awards Program

HURON, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 10, 2022--
n2y, the nation’s #1 solution for special education, today announced that Polaris® has been named “Learning Analytics Solution of the Year” in the fourth annual EdTech Breakthrough Awards program conducted by EdTech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies and solutions in the global educational technology market. In 2021, n2y’s Unique Learning System® was EdTech Breakthrough’s choice for “Overall EdTech Solution of the Year.”
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220610005537/en/
n2y, the nation’s #1 solution for special education, today announced that Polaris® has been named “Learning Analytics Solution of the Year” in the fourth annual EdTech Breakthrough Awards program conducted by EdTech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies and solutions in the global educational technology market. (Photo: Business Wire)
Polaris is an individualized education program (IEP) development solution that guides teams throughout the entire IEP process—planning, writing, executing, and reporting—while promoting seamless collaboration that gives each member a voice for the best student outcomes.
Using the comprehensive data automatically collected in Polaris, teams can create meaningful IEPs that address the needs of the whole student through personalized goals. Built-in tools—recommended assessments, rubrics, and profiles plus a library of resources—give IEP teams exactly what they need to write goals aligned to state standards. Educators receive point-of-use suggestions for instructional support and parents receive guidance specifically for them, which ensures compliance.
“While the IEP is critically important in serving as the standard plan of action for special education instruction and services students need to progress and thrive in the classroom, the complexities of collecting and analyzing data to understand and improve student learning outcomes can be extremely challenging,” said James Johnson, managing director, EdTech Breakthrough. “n2y is providing a ‘breakthrough’ solution that truly underscores the ability of ed tech to transform a student’s journey. By completing assessments, writing goals utilizing assessment data, and then executing with data collection, visualization, and trend analysis tools, teams can be assured they are writing meaningful and data-driven plans of action. Congratulations to n2y for winning the ‘Learning Analytics Solution of the Year’ award.”
The mission of the EdTech Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work, and success in a range of educational technology categories, including Student Engagement, School Administration, Adaptive Learning, STEM Education, e-Learning, Career Preparation, and many more. This year’s program attracted more than 2,250 nominations from over 18 different countries throughout the world.
“We are grateful to be in the EdTech Breakthrough Awards’ esteemed winner’s circle once again. With Polaris, we want to build a culture of trust that includes parents and caregivers,” said Ed Holmes, n2y CEO. “It offers a revolutionary way to synchronize the whole team, streamlining daily teaching and learning. When using Polaris, every team member has what they need to be successful and every student has a clear, expertly guided path to success.”
Polaris also offers built-in progress monitoring with easy-to-read visuals that team members, including parents and caregivers, can use to stay up to date on a child’s growth over time. If a student needs additional support, the team receives individualized suggestions for intervention.
Finally, maintaining and documenting compliance on a district-wide, school, classroom, and individual student level is much easier when using Polaris. With reports on assessments, performance data, and recommended instructional supports, administrators can demonstrate student progress and team compliance at every stage of the IEP process.
About n2y
n2y is changing the lives of special education administrators and teachers, therapists and paraprofessionals, and all the students they serve. Their award-winning solutions are designed specifically to address the needs of the whole child and help unique learners meet their state’s standards. Multiple integrated, evidence- and research-based solutions empower educators to teach and students to achieve. Differentiated, standards-based academic instruction, enhanced by proactive behavior management, combines with collaborative IEP development to support learning for every student. For more information on these solutions, visit n2y.com and join them on Facebook and Twitter.
About EdTech Breakthrough
Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the EdTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in educational technology products, companies, and people. The EdTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough educational technology in categories including e-learning, student engagement, school administration, career preparation, language learning, STEM and more. For more information, visit EdTechBreakthrough.com.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220610005537/en/
CONTACT: Jane Benson
KEYWORD: OHIO UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: PRIMARY/SECONDARY EDUCATION DATA MANAGEMENT TECHNOLOGY SOFTWARE OTHER EDUCATION
SOURCE: n2y
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 06/10/2022 01:28 PM/DISC: 06/10/2022 01:28 PM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220610005537/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.