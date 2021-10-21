NAACP president Derrick Johnson will meet with AT&T leaders Thursday to encourage the company to drop its relationship with conservative cable network One America News.
The meeting will take place at AT&T offices in Washington D.C. The NAACP did not identify who it’s scheduled to meet with.
“AT&T is directly supporting efforts that undermine our democracy and suppress our right to vote. It’s reprehensible,” Johnson said in a statement announcing the meeting.
In a brief statement to The Dallas Morning News, AT&T said: “We look forward to meeting with the NAACP to hear their concerns.”
The NAACP president’s comments come after Reuters published a two-part investigation of OAN. It cited court testimony and records suggesting the network wouldn’t exist without AT&T’s backing. AT&T contends its financial deal with OAN resulted from a settlement in a lawsuit brought by the network.
Johnson previously said the civil rights group was “sickened” by the revelations about AT&T and OAN. The Dallas-based company has increasingly come under fire over the last year for its political donations to Texas Republicans who supported restrictive abortion and election laws.
Its financial deal with OAN is the latest flashpoint. AT&T agreed to pay the network tens of millions of dollars over five years to provide it to DirecTV customers, according to Reuters.
AT&T has said it “never had a financial interest in OAN’s success and does not ‘fund’ OAN.” It also said a decision on renewing a carriage deal with OAN is now up to a newly spun-off business co-managed by AT&T and TPG Capital. AT&T retained a 70% ownership stake in the spinoff.
OAN, the cable network owned by Robert Herring Sr., garnered frequent praise from President Trump for its favorable coverage of his presidency. It’s also been accused of spreading conspiracy theories, debunked lies about the outcome of the 2020 election and about the COVID-19 pandemic that’s taken the lives of more than 720,000 Americans.
©2021 The Dallas Morning News. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.