Namida Lab, the world leader in tear-based cancer screening, announces the appointment of an advisory board composed of leaders from breast oncology and radiology, healthcare strategy, and consumer marketing fields. The establishment of the advisory board, along with promotions of key staff and new hires, will accelerate growth in establishing innovative and accessible screening tools for the future of whole health through preventative care.
Clinical Advisory Board Member Dr. V. Suzanne Klimberg, MD, PhD, has over 30 years of experience in breast surgical oncology. She has pioneered innovative breast cancer treatment methods for patients, authored over 350 publications in peer-reviewed journals and 15 books, and has held over 25 editorial board positions for surgical journals and publications. Additionally, Dr. Klimberg has won over 75 awards in teaching, research, and clinical care and is a Senior Director for the American Board of Surgery, the American Board of Plastic Surgery, and the American Board of Complex Surgical Oncology. She is the past President of the Association of Academic Surgeons, the American Society of Breast Surgeons, The Society of Surgical Oncology, and the Southern Surgical Association.
Clinical Advisory Board Member Dr. Steven E. Harms, MD, is recognized nationally in the area of magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), specifically Breast MRI, and was named “Komen Foundation Scientist of the Year” by Susan G. Komen for the Cure. Dr. Harms has authored over 116 scientific papers and 43 book chapters, and is named inventor in 11 US patents. During his 14 years as Director of MRI at Baylor, Dr. Harms and his research team developed MRI applications, including RODEO Breast MRI. He helped draft the 2007 American Cancer Society breast cancer screening guidelines that recommend MRI screening for high-risk patients. Recently retired, Harms was a fellow of the Society of Breast Imaging and the American College of Radiology.
Advisory Board Member Marcus Osborne is the CEO of RightMove, a nationwide virtual musculoskeletal physical therapy provider. Previously, he was a key executive in Walmart’s push into healthcare as SVP of Walmart Health. Osborne earned his MBA at Harvard Business School and served as CFO of the Clinton Foundation's HIV/AIDS Initiative.
Advisory Board Member Michael Clark is the VP of Integrated Marketing at Simmons Foods. Clark has enjoyed a thirty-year career in a variety of sales and marketing roles, with an emphasis in the last ten years in Shopper Marketing and Innovation at Kellogg's. Michael graduated from Oklahoma Christian University with a Bachelor of Science degree in Marketing.
“A good advisory board is essential for a start-up company. Bringing disruptive healthcare innovations to market is a complicated process. A group of advisors who have done it in the past will allow us to test hypotheses to accelerate the path to market success,” said Omid Moghadam, Founder and CEO of Namida.
The Namida team also announces the following organizational changes to advance strategic growth plans and accelerate the pace of execution: Dr. Anna Daily, PhD, promoted to Chief Scientific Officer, Jen Morio promoted to Vice President of Operations, Kelsey Kirchner promoted to Technical Lab Supervisor, and the hiring of Chief Financial Officer Eric Barnes and Senior Marketing Manager Saul Robles.
About Namida Lab
Namida Lab, Inc., is a product-stage biotechnology company specializing in the development and commercialization of early cancer detection proteomics tests. Namida’s first product is Auria®, an innovative home breast health assessment test for biomarkers associated with breast abnormalities to inform women when to screen for breast cancer. Auria is available at auria.care, Walmart, and Amazon.
