DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 20, 2022--
The "NAND Insights Q4/22" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides a forecast of the supply-demand and application drivers for NAND flash memory as well as a long-term forecast out to 2026.
NAND flash demand weakness continued as order cuts in PC, mobile and the datacenter space continued into the second half of 2022.
A detailed analysis of NAND flash suppliers' revenues, profitability, CAPEX, wafer capacity, technology mix and product mix is provided. The demand forecast includes the outlook for TLC and QLC flash by application.
Companies mentioned in this report include:
- Kioxia Memory
- Macronix International
- Micron Technology
- Powerchip
- Samsung Electronics
- SK Hynix+Solidigm
- Western Digital
- Winbond
- Yangtze Memory Technology Company
Key Topics Covered:
1. NAND Flash Forecast
- NAND Flash Revenue Trend
- NAND Supplier Profitability
- Capex
- Wafer Capacity
- Vendor Status
- Technology Mix
- Product Mix
2. Demand
- Flash Cards
- Smartphones
- Tablets
- Gaming Devices
- eMMC/UFS
- SSDs
- Applications Forecast
3. Supply-Demand
- Pricing
- Summary
EXCEL FILE TOC
- Revisions
- Changes
- Overview
- NAND Supplier Operating Margin
- Revenues
- $ per GB
- Capex
- Supply-Demand
- Applications
- eMMC
- Flash Cards
- Gaming
- Mobile Phone
- Tablet
- Wafer Capacity
- Bits by Vendor
- Samsung
- Toshiba
- Western Digital
- SK Hynix
- Micron
- Intel
- Powerchip
- Macronix
- Winbond
- YMTC
- ASP
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ee5ioy
