NanoTech Inc. Launches Flagship Product, Nano Shield Cool Roof Coat, through Nationwide Partner Program

Mar 20, 2023
NanoTech Inc. launched their flagship product, the Nano Shield cool roof coat, a coating designed for application on existing commercial roofs, which cuts HVAC consumption in a building by 30-40%, significantly reducing energy costs while simultaneously curbing scope 1 carbon emissions. Like other coatings on the market, the Nano Shield cool roof coat is designed to remediate and extend the life of a commercial roof by creating a watertight seal. Unlike other coatings on the market, NanoTech’s flagship coating leverages breakthrough technology to stop 95% of heat transfer through the roof surface, reducing the temperature inside the building by up to 30 °F.
NanoTech, Inc.'s flagship product, the Nano Shield cool roof coat, is now available nationwide through new partner program. (Photo: Business Wire)
Over 90% of all S&P Fortune 500 companies have published Net Zero pledges, committing their organizations to curb their carbon emissions footprint by 2050. To achieve this, many organizations are looking for quick wins with an immediate and significant impact in the carbon reduction space. Since a full 40% of all U.S. CO 2 emissions are driven by HVAC systems, reducing HVAC operation cycles attacks the problem at its source.
“As an organization, our mission is to develop materials that increase climate resiliency for our end customers while positively impacting their bottom line,” says NanoTech Inc. CEO, Mike Francis. “Our cool roof coating creates sustainability with a return and is just the first in a series of groundbreaking products we intend to launch in the green buildings space in coming months.”
NanoTech Inc. has launched the coating through an exclusive network of national distributors and partners with highly respected reputations in the coatings industry, specially trained in the application process. “Each partner has built a solid reputation within the roofing space and is well equipped and excited to bring our coating to the market.” says Chief Commercial Officer Carrie Horazeck.
Key Features
- Easy, spray-on, coating application designed to extend the life of existing commercial roofs by a minimum of 10 years
- Immediate energy cost and scope 1 carbon emission reduction
- Stops heat transfer through the roof
- Drops HVAC use by 30-40%
- Decreases the internal building temperate by up to 30 °F
- Can be pigmented to match branded colors
Pricing and Availability
- Nano Shield Cool Roof Coat is distributed and applied exclusively through the NanoTech Inc. partner program
- All partners are established and industry respected roofing contractors with over 15 years of experience in coating applications
- Pricing is industry competitive and available upon request for a quote
- To find a certified Nano Shield Cool Roof Coat partner in your region, click here
About NanoTech Inc.
NanoTech Inc. is a material science startup based in Houston, TX, which is building a safer and more resilient world through breakthrough materials. For more information, visit www.thenanoshield.com
CONTACT: NanoTech
Mike Francis, 979-557-9519, mike@thenanoshield.com
