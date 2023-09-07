Nanotronics Appoints Peter Hopkins as President

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 7, 2023--
Nanotronics, the factory control company, today announced the appointment of Peter Hopkins as President, effective immediately. Peter will be responsible for executing on Nanotronics’ vision while driving global growth.
“I’ve spent my entire career at the vanguard of big ideas with the potential to reshape the world,” says Hopkins. “Nanotronics sits at the nexus of the most critical sectors of our time: AI, advanced manufacturing and semiconductors, with hardware and software innovations already enhancing production yield and efficiency at a fraction of the cost of its competitors. With revolutionary new products on the horizon, I believe Nanotronics is poised to disrupt how we build the future and I’m thrilled to help realize that potential.”
Peter joins the company from Eco, a crypto-enabled digital wallet and payments provider, where he served as both an executive and advisor to the CEO and founders.
Previously, Peter co-founded and served as President of Big Think, a top destination for idea-driven multimedia content that has attracted the world’s top visionaries to share big ideas shaping the 21 st century. He also led the development of Big Think’s individual and corporate e-learning solutions, including Edge, a B2B video-based soft skills training platform that counts 50 of the Fortune 100 as clients.
Peter began his career as a producer for “ Charlie Rose ” on PBS, where he oversaw the American politics segments, producing interviews with U.S. Presidents, Congressional leaders, and Supreme Court Justices. He later led an initiative to digitize the show’s 20+ years of archives and make them publicly available on the web for the first time in partnership with Google.
Hopkins is a cum laude and Phi Beta Kappa graduate of Harvard University, where he received a BA in Government and was an Editor at The Crimson and a member of the Executive Team.
ABOUT NANOTRONICS
Nanotronics is an Industrial AI company that deploys advanced optical solutions to optimize manufacturing procedures, effectively refining, and expediting assembly for any industry relying on a precision process for production. Nanotronics uses hardware and software solutions to clean, sort, and manage existing data as well as data collected in real time across sensors placed strategically within customers’ plants. This data is stored on local servers to ensure maximum security.
Nanotronics’ sophisticated AI system correlates data points into actionable insights for manufacturers to correct flaws in the production process while also predicting future errors. This results in an autonomous factory that operates on autopilot to drive up yields, decrease waste, and encourage implementation of ESG standards.
Nanotronics helps customers bring lab experimentation and R&D innovation to devise scalable business solutions and advance our industrial future. To learn more visit https://nanotronics.co.
