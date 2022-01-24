SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 24, 2022--
Today, January 24 th, 2022, Nanotronics, the inventor of a platform that combines AI, automation, and sophisticated imaging for industrial inspection, will present and provide live demonstrations of its automated optical inspection systems at SPIE, the International Society for Optics and Photonics, for Photonics West, held in the Moscone Center.
The presentation, given by Nanotronics co-founder and CEO, Dr. Matthew Putman, will discuss and evaluate artificial intelligence process improvements for gallium oxide, a wide bandgap material which requires innovative methods to reduce defect density in the production process. “The potential for gallium oxide is enormous,” says Matthew Putman, “Gallium oxide as a material, has extremely favorable properties which make it an ideal material used for space-based applications such as climate modeling.”
The presentation will take place on Monday, January 24 th, 2022, at 4:45 PM PST in room 151.
Nanotronics will also exhibit various products within its suite of automated optical inspection system including the nSpec LS, nSpec PS, and nSpec Macro systems starting January 25 th and through the conference end, January 27 th. As the photonics field continues to evolve, so do Nanotronics’ nSpec systems which are used at various stages of the production process to increase yield, reduce footprint and waste, lower costs, and speed up design iteration.
Nanotronics will be exhibiting at Booth #1438 and will be presenting live demonstrations of the systems.
About Nanotronics
Nanotronics is an advanced machines and intelligence company that helps customers across the public, private, and nonprofit sectors solve for the unique inspection and process control challenges of precision manufacturing.
A leading developer of optical inspection tools for the semiconductor industry, Nanotronics uses hardware and software to provide industrial-scale, high-throughput, super imaging systems. Deployed across fifteen countries and industry agnostic, Nanotronics works with leading-edge companies, from aerospace, to electronics, to healthcare, to drive up yield, reduce footprint and waste, lower costs, and speed up design iteration, while eliminating laborious manual inspections.
To learn more visit https://nanotronics.co.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220124005577/en/
CONTACT: Jack Kerwin, Director of Strategy & Business Development
KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA CALIFORNIA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TECHNOLOGY SCIENCE OTHER MANUFACTURING SEMICONDUCTOR ENGINEERING OTHER SCIENCE CHEMICALS/PLASTICS AUTOMOTIVE MANUFACTURING AEROSPACE NANOTECHNOLOGY MANUFACTURING SOFTWARE NETWORKS MOBILE/WIRELESS HARDWARE ELECTRONIC DESIGN AUTOMATION DATA MANAGEMENT
SOURCE: Nanotronics
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 01/24/2022 12:00 PM/DISC: 01/24/2022 12:02 PM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220124005577/en