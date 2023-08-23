SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 23, 2023--
Napoli Shkolnik and the other members of the PFAS Settlement Steering Committee unveiled allocation estimates today that will provide public water systems with a clearer picture of the funding that would be made available to them under two historic settlements reached with PFAS manufacturers 3M Company and DuPont. The two settlements—which are still subject to court approval—would make $13.6 billion in funding available to public water systems across the county to help them address existing or future PFAS contamination in their systems. And while the precise amount each system would receive cannot be calculated until data is obtained from all systems participating in the settlements, the estimates unveiled today will provide clarity to eligible public water systems about the range of funding that would be made available to them under the settlements to address PFAS contamination.
Available at: www.PFASWaterProviderSettlement.com, the estimates are provided in tables that detail the formula that will be used to allocate the settlements, which relies principally on the number of impacted water sources the system has and the corresponding water flow rates and PFAS detection levels for each of those sources.
As a member of the PFAS Settlement Committee, Napoli Shkolnik Partner Paul J. Napoli said, “As we share these allocation estimates, we are offering public water systems a tool that will provide them with an approximate assessment of the financial support they stand to receive from the settlements. This ensures that affected communities can better plan for the resources required to address PFAS drinking water contamination.”
Both settlements encompass public water systems serving over 25 individuals that have identified PFAS detections in their drinking water sources, along with systems mandated to undergo PFAS contamination testing. These settlements were reached after five years of intense litigation that included 7.4 million pages of discovery documents, and more than 160 depositions.
“Public water systems that become part of these settlements will maintain their pivotal place in this litigation, rather than getting pushed to the periphery,” stated Napoli. “This is not just about the water we drink, but about the health of our nation. These settlements are a testament to our commitment to ensuring the well-being of every American.”
About Napoli Shkolnik
Napoli Shkolnik is a national law firm providing representation in complex environmental litigation, including cases involving hazardous substances and their adverse impact on communities. With a dedicated team of attorneys and a proven track record of success, Napoli Shkolnik provides exceptional legal representation and fights for justice on behalf of those affected by environmental wrongdoing.
