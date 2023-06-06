WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 6, 2023--
Nardello & Co., the global investigations firm, announced today that Timothy Gallagher has joined as Managing Director, Digital Investigations & Cyber Defense and Chief Security Officer. Gallagher brings three decades of investigative experience, including more than 20 years spent in senior leadership roles at the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Based in Nardello & Co.’s Washington, DC office, he will lead engagements involving cyber incident response, digital forensics, insider threats, and financial fraud, among others.
Before joining Nardello & Co., Gallagher was a Managing Director in the Cyber Risk practice at an international investigations firm. He previously served as the Special Agent in Charge (SAC) of the FBI’s Newark, N.J. office, where he was responsible for the seventh largest field division in the FBI and led over 800 professionals focused on national security, criminal and cyber threats.
Earlier in his FBI career, Gallagher was responsible for the criminal and cyber divisions at the Washington Field Office. There, he led high-profile investigations, including the September 2013 Washington Naval Yard Active Shooter incident and a multijurisdictional investigation that resulted in the successful prosecution of foreign hackers whose victims included government officials and high-net-worth individuals.
“Cybercrime is a lethal threat to businesses today,” said Dan Nardello, Chairman & CEO of Nardello & Co. “Tim’s record in law enforcement and proven experience counseling public and private entities on the evolving threat landscape will greatly benefit our clients, who look to us for forward-thinking solutions to these critical challenges.”
Sabina Menschel, President and COO of Nardello & Co., said, “Tim’s arrival bolsters our already deep bench of leading investigators in Washington, which includes other former law enforcement officials and federal prosecutors and lawyers with extensive experience in cyber matters.“
Gallagher is the latest senior manager to join Nardello & Co.’s Washington office, which has doubled in size over the last several years. The firm now occupies 5,000 square feet on K Street.
“Nardello & Co.’s sterling reputation, global reach, and market-leading Digital Investigations & Cyber Defense practice make it an ideal fit,” Gallagher said. “Having spent more than 20 years in law enforcement investigating cybercrime, I look forward to leading this exceptional team and helping clients navigate potentially catastrophic risks.”
Before joining the FBI, Gallagher held investigative roles with numerous federal agencies, including the U.S. Department of Defense Office of Inspector General, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration and the U.S. Department of Labor.
He serves on the Technology Advisory Committee for the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, where he advises on protecting financial markets from cyberattack and ensuring responsible development of digital assets, including artificial intelligence.
Gallagher received his B.S. in Economics from St. Peter’s University.
About Nardello & Co.
Ranked as the pre-eminent US investigative firm by Chambers and Partners, Nardello & Co’s experienced professionals handle a broad range of matters including civil and white-collar criminal litigation and arbitration support, due diligence, anti-corruption and fraud investigations, asset tracing, activist defense, political risk and strategic intelligence, digital investigations and cyber defense, monitorships and independent investigations, and compliance consulting.
The firm’s clients include the world’s leading law firms and financial institutions, Fortune 500 and FTSE 100 companies, high-net-worth individuals and family offices, governments, non-governmental organizations, sports leagues, and academic and cultural institutions.
With offices in New York, Washington DC, Los Angeles, London, Dubai, Tokyo and Hong Kong, Nardello & Co. maintains a professional staff that includes former US federal prosecutors, US and international lawyers, former law enforcement personnel and intelligence operatives, computer forensic experts, research analysts, former journalists, financial crime specialists, and forensic accountants.
