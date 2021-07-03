North Andover, MA (01845)

Today

Rain, heavy at times early. Low near 55F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Rain, heavy at times early. Low near 55F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.