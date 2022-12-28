DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 28, 2022--
The "Nasal Drug Delivery Market 2022-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global nasal drug delivery market is anticipated to grow at a substantial CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period. The rising prevalence of Asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) are factors that are driving the market growth.
Increasing patients pool of asthma and COPD across the globe are factors that increase the demand for nasal drugs for the treatment of diseases in the market. For instance, the report published by the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America (AAFA), in May 2021, stated that approximately 25 million people alone in the US are suffering from asthma that is equal to 1 in 13 people aged 18 and older are living with asthma. Asthma rates are highest in black adults in the US in comparison with white adults.
The nasal drug delivery is segmented on the basis of dosage form, containers, therapeutic application, and end-user. Based on dosage form, the market is segmented into gels, sprays, drops and liquids, and others. On the basis of containers, the market is sub-divided into non-pressurized containers and pressurized containers.
On the basis of therapeutic application, the market is sub-divided rhinitis, nasal congestion, asthma, and others. Furthermore, based on end-user, the market is sub-classified into hospitals and home health care. Among the end-user segment hospital segments are holding a prominent share owing to an increased number of patients pool administered in hospitals for the treatment of various diseases such as asthma, COPD, and others.
Geographically market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. North America holds a prominent share in the market owing to the increasing prevalence of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and the rising adoption of technology-based treatment at procedures at an early stage.
Furthermore, several technological advancements and growing product launches and innovations by key industry players in the market. For instance, in April 2019, Aptar Pharma, a new Bidose nasal spray device was approved by the US Food Drug Administration (FDA), for breakthrough therapy in the field of depression.
This new Bidose liquid system intuitive and easy-to-use device with 360 functionality and precise spray characteristics and provides two-shot nasal drug delivery. Moreover, the growing number of individuals affected with asthma is such factor that is contributing to the North American region's market growth.
The competitive landscape includes key strategies of leading players, recent developments, and key company analysis. The major players that contribute to the growth of the market include 3M Co., APTARGROUP INC., AstraZeneca, Becton Dickinson and Co., Johnson & Johnson Service Inc., Merck KGaA, Novartis International AG, and many others.
The market players are considerably contributing to the market growth by the adoption of various strategies including mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, collaborations, funding, and new product launches, to stay competitive in the market.
For instance, in February 2021, Nanoform Finland Plc and Herantis Pharma Plc entered into an agreement for the formulation of Proof of Concept projects (PoCs) that aims to enhance nasal drug delivery to the brain. Both the companies in collaboration stated to develop a formulation that increases penetration into the brain via the nasal drug delivery route for CDNF.
Market Segmentation
- Global Nasal Drug Delivery Market Research And Analysis By Dosage Form
- Global Nasal Drug Delivery Market Research And Analysis By Containers
- Global Nasal Drug Delivery Market Research and Analysis by Therapeutic Application
- Global Nasal Drug Delivery Market Research and Analysis by End-User
The Report Covers
- Comprehensive research methodology of the global nasal drug delivery market.
- This report also includes a detailed and extensive market overview with key analyst insights.
- An exhaustive analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.
- Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting the global nasal drug delivery market.
- Insights about market determinants that are stimulating the global nasal drug delivery market.
- Detailed and extensive market segments with the regional distribution of forecasted revenues.
- Extensive profiles and recent developments of market players.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Report Summary
2. Market Overview and Insights
3. Competitive Landscape
4. Market Segmentation
5. Regional Analysis
6. Company Profiles
