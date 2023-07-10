SAUGERTIES, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 10, 2023--
Nasco Healthcare, a leading provider of medical simulation and healthcare training products, announced the appointment of Paul Gonsalves as Chief Executive Officer. Nasco Healthcare is majority owned by investment funds managed by EagleTree Capital.
Mr. Gonsalves has held a number of senior leadership roles over the past three decades, including President of Orthofix’s Global Orthopedics business and Chief Commercial Officer of Integra Lifesciences. Earlier in his career, Mr. Gonsalves held various executive positions at AccentCare, Novartis Pharmaceuticals, WellCare Health Plans and GE Healthcare. Mr. Gonsalves holds a B.S. in Management from Rutgers University School of Business.
“Nasco Healthcare has a comprehensive portfolio of hyper-realistic, reliable, and affordable simulation and training products that prepare frontline healthcare workers to be ready to deliver optimal patient outcomes and save lives,” said Mr. Gonsalves. “I am excited to have the opportunity to partner with the Nasco Healthcare team to build on such a solid foundation.”
“We are pleased to welcome Paul, a seasoned executive with a proven track record of driving commercial and operational growth, to Nasco Healthcare,” said Anup Bagaria, Co-Managing Partner at EagleTree Capital. “With numerous growth opportunities on the horizon and Paul leading the charge, Nasco Healthcare is well positioned to continue on its next phase of expansion,” added Rohan Rai, Partner at EagleTree Capital.
About Nasco Healthcare
Nasco Healthcare is a leading provider of medical simulation and healthcare training products, including task trainers, CPR manikins, rescue manikins and patient simulators. Nasco Healthcare’s mission is to prepare healthcare workers to be ready to deliver optimal patient outcomes and save lives, whenever and wherever they are called. Nasco Healthcare is majority owned by investment funds managed by EagleTree Capital. Learn more at www.nascohealthcare.com.
About EagleTree Capital
EagleTree Capital is a leading New York-based middle-market private equity firm, with over $5.6 billion of assets under management, that has completed over 40 private equity investments and over 90 add-on transactions over the past 20+ years. EagleTree primarily invests in North America in the following sectors: media and business services, consumer, and water and specialty industrial. For more information, visit www.eagletree.com or find EagleTree on LinkedIn.
