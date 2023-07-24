Nasdaq Features Orbia as an ESG Trendsetter

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 24, 2023--
Nasdaq, an American multinational financial services corporation and the U.S. leader in stock trading by volume, has selected and profiled Orbia as an ESG Trendsetter. Orbia’s Chief Executive Officer Sameer Bharadwaj, Chief Financial Officer Jim Kelly and Vice President of Sustainability Tania Rabasa Kovacs recently joined Randall Hopkins, Nasdaq Corporate Solutions Head of ESG Solutions, for a panel discussion on why ESG (environmental, social, governance) metrics matter to Orbia, focal areas for present and future investment and how integrating ESG into every aspect of strategy and operations can unlock business performance and global impact.
With a foundational commitment to sustainability and ESG best practices, Orbia harnesses the power of material innovation to solve some of the world’s most pressing challenges while delivering long-term growth and returns to shareholders and sustained value to customers and communities. Orbia’s basic and advanced materials, technologies and solutions support clean water, sanitation and city-scale water management; food security; climate resilience and decarbonization; connectivity and information access; health and well-being and enabling the energy transition.
“We were delighted to be recognized by Nasdaq as an ESG Trendsetter, as ESG is intrinsic to who we are,“ said Tania Rabasa Kovacs, Vice President of Sustainability at Orbia. “Sustainability has shaped our dynamic 70-year history and today, ESG metrics are fully integrated into our business strategy, our purpose to advance life around the world and our path to profit and growth.”
Kovacs added, “Our businesses consistently pursue greener, smarter and more efficient solutions that meet the needs of our customers and communities and accelerate decarbonization. We focus on the three pillars of our sustainability framework: low impact operations, sustainable solutions and impactful ventures. As just one example of the depth of our commitment, 61% of Orbia revenues in 2022 were tied to the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), spanning key environmental, social and governance impact areas.”
In recent recognition of the company’s commitment to an ESG-centered agenda, in 2022 Orbia was listed in the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices for the fourth year in a row and awarded the Ecovadis gold rating, which positions Orbia among the top 5% of organizations assessed for environment, sustainable procurement, labor and human rights and ethics commitments. Also in 2022, Orbia received validation from the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) for its near-term scope 1 and 2 emissions reduction targets for 2030 and successfully issued its second offering of sustainability-linked bond notes into the Mexican market.
Nasdaq’s ESG Trendsetters series profiles leading companies that incorporate ESG factors into their corporate strategies, achieve meaningful impact and communicate effectively with their stakeholders as well as top ESG professionals and teams who go the extra mile in their roles. Orbia joins a global roster of trendsetters including BlackBaud, Xylem, Etsy, AmerisourceBergen and Array Technologies, among others. Orbia utilizes Nasdaq’s solutions, including Metrio, for ESG reporting as well as Nasdaq IR Insights to support engagement with shareholders. See the Orbia ESG Trendsetter video and article here.
For additional details on Orbia’s sustainability milestones and ESG performance, please review the recently-released 2022 Impact Report.
About Orbia
Orbia is a company driven by a shared purpose: to advance life around the world. Orbia operates in the Polymer Solutions (Vestolit and Alphagary), Building and Infrastructure (Wavin), Precision Agriculture (Netafim), Connectivity Solutions (Dura-Line) and Fluorinated Solutions (Koura) sectors. The five Orbia business groups have a collective focus on expanding access to health and well-being, reinventing the future of cities and homes, ensuring food, water and sanitation security, connecting communities to information and enabling the energy transition with basic and advanced materials, specialty products and innovative solutions. Orbia has a global team of over 24,000 employees, commercial activities in more than 100 countries and operations in over 50, with global headquarters in Boston, Mexico City, Amsterdam and Tel Aviv. The company generated $9.6 billion in revenue in 2022. To learn more, visit: orbia.com.
