NASHUA, N.H. (AP) — A helicopter crashed Monday morning at the Nashua airport, causing minor injuries to the occupants, fire officials said.
Fire officials referred to it as a “low altitude" helicopter crash at the airport at about 10:45 a.m.
The cause of the crash was not immediately known, or how many people were in the helicopter.
Further information was not immediately available.
A phone call seeking comment was left at the manager's office of the airport.
