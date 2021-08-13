DC United (8-7-3) vs. Nashville SC (6-2-10)
Nashville, Tennessee; Sunday, 7 p.m. EDT
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Nashville SC -107, DC United +301, Draw +240; over/under is 2.5 goals
BOTTOM LINE: DC United visits Nashville SC in Eastern Conference action.
Nashville SC put together an 8-7-8 record overall during the 2020 season while finishing 4-2-5 in home games. Nashville SC scored 28 goals a season ago, averaging 1.2 per game.
DC United finished 5-12-6 overall and 3-6-2 on the road a season ago. DC United scored 25 goals last season, averaging 1.1 per game.
The teams meet Sunday for the first time this season.
NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Nashville SC: Walker Zimmerman.
DC United: Brendan Hines-Ike (injured), Russell Canouse (injured), Edison Flores (injured), Adrien Perez (injured), Nigel Robertha (injured), Donovan Pines.
———
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.