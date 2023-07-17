HARTFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 17, 2023--
Nassau Financial Group, L.P. (“Nassau”) today announced the formation of Nassau Global Credit (“NGC”), which combines Angel Island Capital Management (“AIC”) and Nassau Corporate Credit (“NCC”). NGC will be a subsidiary of Nassau’s asset management segment, Nassau Asset Management, and will be led by Alexander Dias as Chief Executive Officer and Jonathan Insull as Chief Investment Officer.
This strategic combination unites Nassau’s existing credit businesses to create an integrated specialty credit platform with a combined $8.4 billion in AUM as of March 31, 2023. Like its predecessor strategies, NGC will continue to invest in the performing and opportunistic loan and bond markets across the U.S. and Europe, issuing collateralized loan obligations (CLOs), sponsoring private investment funds, and managing separately managed accounts as part of Nassau Asset Management’s broader initiatives to accelerate growth.
“The formation of Nassau Global Credit is an exciting milestone as Nassau continues to accelerate the growth of our third-party asset management platform,” said Phil Gass, Chairman and CEO of Nassau. “Creating an integrated credit platform with increased scale will allow us to expand the breadth of our offerings while bringing our talent together to optimize our research and investment capabilities across both performing and opportunistic credit investing. I have full confidence in Alex and Jonathan leading NGC and look forward to seeing what the AIC and NCC teams will be able to accomplish together.”
NCC has issued 11 CLOs (nine in the U.S. and two in Europe) since 2017, has $4.8 billion in AUM as of March 31, 2023, and has CLO warehouse facilities in both the U.S. and Europe. AIC invests within the traded, leveraged loan and high yield bond markets, managing $3.6 billion in AUM as of March 31, 2023 through two distinct traded credit investment strategies, Credit Opportunities and Liquid Credit.
About Nassau Asset Management
Nassau Asset Management is the asset management segment of Nassau Financial Group. In addition to Nassau Global Credit, Nassau’s other investment strategies include Nassau Private Credit, Nassau Alternative Investments, Nassau CorAmerica and Balance Point Capital Advisors. For more information, visit https://www.nfg.com/nassau-asset-management-services.html.
About Nassau Financial Group
Founded in 2015 and based in Hartford, Connecticut, Nassau Financial Group is a growth focused and digitally enabled financial services company with three distinct and closely connected businesses: insurance, reinsurance, and asset management. For more information, visit nfg.com.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230716554655/en/
CONTACT: Media:
Danya Al-Qattan/David Isaacs/Akash Lodh, FGS Global
NassauFinancialGroup@fgsglobal.com
OR
Alice S. Ericson, Nassau Financial Group
KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA CONNECTICUT
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: PROFESSIONAL SERVICES OTHER PROFESSIONAL SERVICES INSURANCE FINANCE ASSET MANAGEMENT CONSULTING BANKING
SOURCE: Nassau Financial Group, L.P.
Copyright Business Wire 2023.
PUB: 07/17/2023 04:00 AM/DISC: 07/17/2023 03:58 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230716554655/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.