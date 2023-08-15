Natacha Noël Partners with World’s Largest Millionaire Dating Service, MillionaireMatch, to Host 3 Introductions and a Lawyer - A Priceless Matchmaking Event in New York City

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 15, 2023--
Natacha Noël, Elite matchmaker at Millionaire Search International, joins forces with the inventors of millionaire dating, MillionaireMatch, to host a unique event in the heart of New York City, August 17. Eligible singles will assemble at the elaborate event, “ 3 Introductions and a Lawyer ”, to have a chance to meet their exclusive match under the Midas Touch of the expert millionaire matchmaker.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230815121302/en/
Natacha Noël, Chief Matchmaker at Millionaire Search Photo credit: Just A Soul Photography
Ticket holders will have the opportunity to mingle with guests and benefit from keynote remarks from Chaim Steinberger, Esq., who will discuss the most popular interests of millionaire singles. Steinberger, a matrimonial lawyer and frequent lecturer on love and true love, will lead an interactive discussion about the choices that are most likely to lead to long-term happiness and fulfillment, particularly in our current hyper-transitory society such as marriage versus living together out of wedlock. VIP tickets for the events are also available, allowing guests to enjoy three personalized matches by Natacha Noël, one of the continent’s most accomplished millionaire matchmakers.
“This event is an absolutely priceless opportunity for high-value singles to meet their perfect match,” says Natacha Noël. “In a world of online dating, duplicity and scarcity of trust, this event caters to a select segment of the population who refuses to settle and can experience the most isolation and frustration in dating. This event is definitely not for everyone. But for those who fit the bill, it can be a game changer as it will bring together men and women who feel called to find a life partner who ignites them.”
Held at The Knickerbocker Hotel in Time Square, the event will feature food and drinks as well as special guest speaker Michelle Zweifler, M.D. Board Certified Plastic Surgeon and General Surgeon specializing in facial rejuvenation, breast and body contouring.
Tickets are still available for purchase at www.lavishdates.com.
About NatachaNoël
A matchmaker with over 15 years of experience matching Elite clients, Natacha Noël is known as the matchmaker for the 1% and continues to create power couples through her program at Millionaire Search. Natacha Noël is the founder of Millionaire Search International, an elite matchmaking firm that goes above and beyond to identify compatible partners for highly successful men and smart, attractive women seeking lasting love.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230815121302/en/
CONTACT: Media
Tia Giannone
514-999-1732
Torchia Communications
KEYWORD: NEW YORK NEW JERSEY UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: MEN WOMEN CONSUMER
SOURCE: Millionaire Search International
Copyright Business Wire 2023.
PUB: 08/15/2023 08:00 AM/DISC: 08/15/2023 08:00 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230815121302/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.