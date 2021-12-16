Natalia Denegri Wins Five New Emmys for Humanitarian Documentaries

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 16, 2021--
Once again, Natalia Denegri has captivated the American media and made history in the process. Last Saturday, December 11th, the Argentine journalist, producer, and host was recognized by the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences with five Suncoast Emmys, three of them awarded to her production company Trinitus Productions, and two more to her personally as an executive producer. These add to her previous 17 Emmy wins, and bring her career total to 22, distinguishing Denegri as one of the most Emmy Award-winning Latinas in history.
Having been involved in the Venezuelan cause for years, many of Denegri's documentaries focused on showing the realities of the Venezuelan people under the dictatorship of Nicolas Maduro. With the Trinitus Productions team, and collaborators like Black Hole Enterprises, Picante Films and 360 Media Inc., along with the invaluable and constant support of the Hassenfeld Family Foundation and the Dream It Foundation, Denegri worked to bring these unique stories to American screens.
Three of the awards were for "The Worst Place in the World," a documentary about Geremy, a young Venezuelan boy battling cancer, who was forced to make a weekly journey to Caracas to receive chemotherapy. For her work on this film, Denegri received an Emmy for Best Human Interest Documentary Executive Producer, and her team – Luis Olavarrieta and Jorge González – won for Best Short Film Writing and Best Narrator for Olavarrieta, who lent his voice to the film. "It was incredibly emotional for me that the Academy recognized this film, because we wanted to dedicate it to the film’s hero, Geremy, who we lost just a few weeks ago," Denegri expressed with sadness.
A fourth award came in the Social Issues category for the documentary film "Soledad," which tells the story of the Venezuelan town of the same name that is, legend goes, the hideout for the most dangerous criminals in the country. Despite this infamous reputation, a group of local women refuse to accept this as an inevitable reality for their children’s future, and work to change the lives of young people through education.
Another winner was the film "Wherever He Needs Me,” which picked up an award for Photography. This short documentary captures the story of Patricia Andrade, a Venezuelan woman living in the United States who, inspired by her faith in God, helps other Venezuelans who are fleeing their country and arrive in Florida.
Finally, Denegri recognized the Emmy award winning documentary short "Superadaptados," highlighting the humanitarian work of the Jean Maggi Foundation in Argentina, which adapts bicycles for children with disabilities. Denegri, who collaborated with the foundation via her TV show "Corazones Guerreros," took to her Instagram Stories to congratulate her colleague Nelson Bustamante and the Argentine director Juan José Campanella, who brought this powerful story to life.
After the ceremony, Denegri gushed, "Honestly, I could not be prouder of my team. We were able to produce stories that show the strength of the human character and achieve what is most important to me: giving a voice to the voiceless and helping those who need it most. I hope that 2022 brings us many more projects together – collaborating in solidarity, telling stories, and carrying out humanitarian efforts in the US and countries around the world with the unwavering support and vision of Hasbro Toys and the Hassenfeld Family Foundation, and enjoying even more success!”
