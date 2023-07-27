AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 27, 2023--
Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTRA), a global leader in cell-free DNA testing, today announced that it will release results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2023, after the market close on Aug. 3, 2023. Natera will host a conference call and webcast shortly thereafter at 1:30 p.m. PT (4:30 p.m. ET).
Earnings Conference Call Information:
Event:
Natera’s Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results
Date:
|Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023
Time:
|1:30 p.m. PT (4:30 p.m. ET)
Live Dial-In:
|1 (888) 770-7321 (Domestic)
|1 (929) 201-7107 (International)
Conference ID:
7684785
Webcast:
|https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/482848758
A webcast replay will be available at investor.natera.com.
About Natera
Natera™ is a global leader in cell-free DNA testing, dedicated to oncology, women’s health, and organ health. We aim to make personalized genetic testing and diagnostics part of the standard of care to protect health, and inform earlier, more targeted interventions that help lead to longer, healthier lives. Natera’s tests are validated by more than 150 peer-reviewed publications that demonstrate high accuracy. Natera operates ISO 13485-certified and CAP-accredited laboratories certified under the Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA) in Austin, Texas and San Carlos, California. For more information, visit www.natera.com.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230727648191/en/
CONTACT: Investor Relations: Mike Brophy, CFO, Natera, Inc., 510-405-4709,investor@natera.com
Media: Lesley Bogdanow, VP of Corporate Communications, Natera, Inc.,pr@natera.com
KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA TEXAS
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: ONCOLOGY MEDICAL DEVICES HEALTH CONSUMER WOMEN GENETICS
SOURCE: Natera, Inc.
Copyright Business Wire 2023.
PUB: 07/27/2023 08:00 AM/DISC: 07/27/2023 08:01 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230727648191/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.