SALT LAKE CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 9, 2023--
Arrive Home, a national affordable housing program offering emerging credit solutions for responsible borrowers in underserved communities, has promoted two key executives. Co-Founder Matt Pettit will move from President to CEO, while Co-Founder Tai Christensen will move from Chief Diversity and Public Relations Officer to President.
The changes reflect the company’s growth as it connects with mortgage lenders to provide both down payment assistance and its earned equity program to qualified borrowers. Since launching in November 2022, Arrive Home has made a number of inroads with lenders seeking solutions for borrowers who meet FHA guidelines but have been locked out of the housing market.
Through Arrive Home’s easily navigable technology, lenders have access to an array of products that can help bring new borrowers into homeownership, including product offerings for non-traditional and ITIN consumers. The team at Arrive Home is singularly focused on increasing sustainable homeownership for responsible borrowers, while simultaneously providing stellar customer service to their lender partners.
“We are thrilled with the progress we’ve made since launching last year, and are excited to introduce other credit solutions to the market in the coming months,” said Pettit, who has more than two decades of experience in the mortgage and fintech spaces. This year, he was named a 2023 Rising Star by HousingWire and a Next Gen Leader by Progress in Lending.
Christensen, who was recently named a 2023 Woman of Influence by HousingWire, is the host of the California Mortgage Bankers Association's podcast on Equity, Diversity and Inclusion. She serves as Chair of the American Mortgage Diversity Council (AMDC), and serves as a board member for Axis Lift 360, a non-profit that focuses on providing the mortgage lending industry with a more diverse talent pool of job candidates. A longtime mortgage professional who has dedicated much of her career to assisting credit-worthy borrowers in disadvantaged communities, Christensen has won numerous awards, including the 2023 National Mortgage Professional Women of Inspiration Award, SUCCESS Magazine’s 2023 Emerging Entrepreneur Award, the 2022 Thought Leader Award from Progress in Lending, and the 2021 Elite Woman Award from Mortgage Professional America.
“Arrive Home has made huge strides toward its mission to help borrowers in underserved communities build generational wealth through homeownership,” added Christensen. “As our team continues to grow, our mission remains the same: to make responsible homeownership more accessible to buyers by easing the production burdens on lenders nationwide.”
About Arrive Home
Arrive Home is a national affordable housing program and innovator in the mortgage space that offers down payment assistance and alternative credit solutions for all responsible borrowers, especially those in underserved communities. Arrive Home is dedicated to increasing minority homeownership by working with governmental entities, mortgage lenders and nonprofit groups to offer innovative and diverse mortgage products that are designed to enable correspondent lenders to confidently deliver loans to reliable borrowers who qualify under FHA guidelines. In doing so, Arrive Home aims to break down the barriers to homeownership in minority communities, making generational change, one home at a time.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230809890967/en/
CONTACT: Jacob Gaffney
817.471.7627
KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA UTAH
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: PROFESSIONAL SERVICES RESIDENTIAL BUILDING & REAL ESTATE FINANCE CONSTRUCTION & PROPERTY REIT BANKING PERSONAL FINANCE
SOURCE: Arrive Home
Copyright Business Wire 2023.
PUB: 08/09/2023 08:00 AM/DISC: 08/09/2023 07:58 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230809890967/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.