National Bestselling Author Dr. John Delony Helps People Navigate the Path to Better Mental Health

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 7, 2022--
“ Own Your Past, Change Your Future,” written by national bestselling author and mental health expert Dr. John Delony, is now available for presale. Published by Ramsey Press, “ Own Your Past, Change Your Future” (ISBN: 9781942121626) retails for $24.99.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220207005194/en/
Own Your Past, Change Your Future: A Not-So-Complicated Approach to Relationships, Mental Health, and Wellness (Photo: Business Wire)
For thousands of years, the human condition has been driven by stories we’re born into, stories we’ve been told by others, and those we tell ourselves. While the impact of these stories has led to societal accomplishments and advancements, it has also created a human experience that’s more lonely, anxious and addicted than ever before. In his book, Delony takes a no-nonsense approach to confronting the problems within these stories and guides readers on how to address them and move toward healing.
“I’ve been honored to walk with people through their pain and challenges for over two decades,” Delony said. “This book is not a dismissal of people’s stories. It is about freedom. I am not avoiding the truth; I am daring people to walk right into the heart of it.”
Delony shares examples of these stories as a prelude to his proven, five-step process to better mental and relational health.
The five steps:
- Own your stories.
- Acknowledge reality.
- Get connected.
- Change your thoughts.
- Change your actions.
About John Delony:
Dr. John Delony is a national bestselling author, mental health and wellness expert and host of The Dr. John Delony Show. He holds two PhDs — one in counselor education and supervision and another in higher education administration. Before joining Ramsey Solutions, John spent two decades working as a senior leader at multiple universities, a professor and researcher, and a crisis responder. Now as a Ramsey Personality, he teaches people how to reclaim their lives from the madness of the modern world. Follow John on Twitter,Instagram, Facebook and YouTube or online at johndelony.com.
About Ramsey Press:
Headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee, Ramsey Press, a part of Ramsey Solutions, publishes America’s trusted voice on money, Dave Ramsey, as well as No. 1 national bestselling authors Ken Coleman, Rachel Cruze and Dr. John Delony. Ramsey Press produces practical and inspirational material on a wide range of topics, including personal development, leadership, career, business, relationships and personal finance. For more information, visit www.ramseysolutions.com/company/ramsey-press.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220207005194/en/
CONTACT: Joanna Gaston
joanna.gaston@ramseysolutions.com
615.983.4755
KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA TENNESSEE
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: MENTAL HEALTH OTHER RETAIL PUBLISHING ENTERTAINMENT COMMUNICATIONS SPECIALTY BOOKS HEALTH RETAIL ONLINE RETAIL
SOURCE: Ramsey Solutions
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 02/07/2022 04:00 AM/DISC: 02/07/2022 04:02 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220207005194/en