National Bestselling Author Ken Coleman Helps Americans Find Their Dream Job Amid the Great Resignation

“ From Paycheck to Purpose: The Clear Path to Doing Work You Love, ” written by No. 1 national bestselling author and career expert Ken Coleman, is available now. Published by Ramsey Press, “From Paycheck to Purpose” (ISBN: 9781942121534) retails for $24.99.
According to Ramsey Solutions’ study The State of Work 2021, nearly 50% of American workers aren’t clear about what they want to do for a career, and 57% view their job as just a paycheck. In “From Paycheck to Purpose,” Coleman guides readers through a proven seven-stage process that will empower them to get qualified for the job of their dreams.
“As Americans are taking stock of their personal and professional lives, they’re realizing there’s more than just showing up to work and trying to make it to the weekend,” Coleman said. “People want to do work that matters, but many are unclear on how to do this. The heartbeat of ‘From Paycheck to Purpose’ is to help readers gain personal and professional clarity while equipping them to walk confidently and effectively in their purpose.”
In his book, Coleman offers this seven-stage process to doing work you love:
- Get clear.
- Get qualified.
- Get connected.
- Get started.
- Get promoted.
- Get your dream job.
- Give yourself away.
About Ken Coleman
Ken Coleman is America’s Career Coach, radio host of the nationally syndicated “The Ken Coleman Show,” and a No. 1 bestselling author. He has been featured in “Forbes,” appeared on Fox News, Fox Business Network and the “Rachael Ray Show.” Since 2014, he has served at Ramsey Solutions, where he offers expert advice to help thousands of people every day discover what they were meant to do and how to land their dream job. Follow Coleman on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and YouTube or at kencoleman.com.
About Ramsey Press
Headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee, Ramsey Press, a part of Ramsey Solutions, publishes America’s trusted voice on money, Dave Ramsey, as well as No. 1 national bestselling authors Ken Coleman, Christy Wright, Rachel Cruze and Dr. John Delony. Ramsey Press produces practical and inspirational material on a wide range of topics, including personal development, leadership, careers, business, relationships and personal finance. For more information, visit ramseysolutions.com/company/ramsey-press.
