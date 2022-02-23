National Bio-economy Compensation Guide to Give Employers an Edge in a Tight Labour Market

OTTAWA, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 23, 2022--
BioTalent Canada, today, announced the release of its 2021-2022 National Compensation Guide for the Canadian bio-economy. The guide provides employers with up-to-date compensation data for individual roles in the bio-economy. Armed with this data, an organization can design robust recruitment and retention strategies and gain a competitive advantage in the race for talent.
“Most CEOs cite talent as the greatest driver of success for his or her company,” says Rob Henderson, President and CEO of BioTalent Canada. “This National Compensation Guide empowers bio-economy employers to offer candidates competitive compensation packages that meet industry standards.”
An updated compensation guide is a vital tool for every company’s HR department. BioTalent Canada’s guide reviews 34 key job titles and skills profiles within the Canadian bio-economy. It gives organizations the ability to:
- access affordable industry-standard compensation practices,
- benchmark company compensation practices,
- benefit from market intelligence to recruit top talent and reduce churn, and
- tap into peer and competitor market knowledge to hire with confidence and success.
“There’s been a paradigm shift in recent days: candidates interview employers just as much as employers interview candidates,” says Henderson. “And today’s job seeker looks for more than just base salary. Companies with limited resources can improve their offerings with additional benefits such as healthcare savings accounts, employee wellness plans, flexible hours and more.”
This is the seventh annual National Compensation Guide for Canada’s bio-economy that BioTalent Canada has produced. For more information on how to download your copy, visit biotalent.ca/CompensationGuide.
About BioTalent Canada
BioTalent Canada supports the people behind life-changing science. Trusted as the go-to source for labour market intelligence, BioTalent Canada guides bio-economy stakeholders with evidence-based data and industry-driven standards. BioTalent Canada is focused on igniting the industry’s brainpower, bridging the gap between job-ready talent and employers, and ensuring the long-term agility, resiliency, and sustainability of one of Canada’s most vital sectors.
Recently named one of the 50 Best Workplaces in Canada with 10-50 employees and certified as a Great Place to Work® for 2021, BioTalent Canada practices the same industry standards it recommends to its stakeholders. These distinctions were awarded to BioTalent Canada following a thorough and independent survey analysis conducted by Great Place to Work®.
For more information, please visit biotalent.ca.
