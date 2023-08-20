National Forestry and Grassland Administration: How is the Small Village Amazing to Tourists Worldwide? See Yucun to Find Out

HUZHOU, China--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 20, 2023--
Anji Yucun belongs to Huzhou City, Zhejiang Province, which is named after Yuling, located in the remaining vein of Tianmu Mountain with an area of 4.86 square kilometers. Though small, it is famous. As the birthplace for "Lucid waters and lush mountains are invaluable assets", Yucun pursues sustainable development featuring ecological beauty, industrial prosperity and richness over the ten years, being a valuable sample for construction of China’s ecological civilization.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230818921835/en/
Aerial view of Yucun (Photo: Business Wire)
Yucun combines eco-agriculture with tourism, transforms abandoned mines and cement plants into tourist areas, superposes bamboo, white tea and tourism to create characteristic agricultural products, and turns farms into characteristic farmhouses and homestays. As the first village selected as the "Best Tourism Village" by the United Nations World Tourism Organization, it received 700,000 tourists in 2022.
Yucun founded China’s first "zero-carbon village". The trendy building "Yucun Impression" transformed from a chemical plant was completed. Being a veritable zero-carbon building, it relies on renewable energy photovoltaic power generation system for carbon offset.
Ecological priority and green development are reshaping people's production and life. In July 2022, "Yucun Global Partner Program" was launched, inviting global talents to jointly build Yucun and broaden green development.
Broadening the transformation channel from "lucid waters and lush mountains" to "invaluable assets", Yucun collaborates with 24 administrative villages in three surrounding towns for construction of "Great Yucun", generating a blueprint for 100,000 square meters of entrepreneurial space, over 20,000 square meters of factories, nearly 60,000 mu of bamboo forests and farmland.
Yucun, with the right green development road, has a collective economic income of 13.05 million yuan in 2022, with a per capita net income of 64,000 yuan, and over 8 million yuan of operational income.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230818921835/en/
CONTACT: Leiying
http://www.forestry.gov.cn/lyj/1/lcdt/20230818/517777.html
KEYWORD: CHINA ASIA PACIFIC
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: ENVIRONMENT SUSTAINABILITY OTHER NATURAL RESOURCES MINING/MINERALS TOURIST ATTRACTIONS DESTINATIONS VACATION TRAVEL NATURAL RESOURCES
SOURCE: National Forestry and Grassland Administration
Copyright Business Wire 2023.
PUB: 08/20/2023 11:32 PM/DISC: 08/20/2023 11:32 PM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230818921835/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.