National Funding, Inc., one of the largest U.S. specialty finance companies serving small- and medium-sized businesses, was named to four of Forbes Advisor’s Best of 2022 Awards, including ‘ Best Working Capital Loans,’ ‘ Best Online Business Loans,’ ‘ Best Small Business Loans,’ and ‘ Best Unsecured Business Loans.’ For all four Best Awards, National Funding was recognized as ‘Best for Small- to Mid-Size Businesses.’
For its Forbes Advisor Best of 2022 Awards, its experienced reporters and editors analyzed the best product features and experiences for individuals, from credit cards and banking to insurance and loans. According to Forbes Advisor, 19 popular lenders were reviewed based on 16 data points in loan details, loan costs, eligibility and accessibility, customer experience, and the application process.
Each of National Funding’s Best Awards in the categories of Working Capital Loans, Online Business Loans, Best Small Business Loans, and Unsecured Business Loans were based on the company offering working capital small- to midsized business loans between $5,000 and $500,000. Borrowers use the funds for working capital needs, including inventory, payroll, marketing, taxes, etc.
“Our Forbes Advisor Best of Awards affirm that National Funding has loan products that meet the small- to mid-sized company’s needs,” said National Funding President Joseph Gaudio. “It’s great to be reviewed, analyzed and recognized by Forbes Advisor.”
About Forbes Advisor
Forbes Advisor is a trusted destination for unbiased money and business advice, news, and reviews, dedicated to helping consumers make smart decisions and choose the right products with ease. From credit cards and banking to insurance and loans, Forbes Advisors rates the top financial products and services to help consumers make the most informed decisions. Its awards stand apart due to the rigor of its analysis and Forbes' tradition of standing as an impartial consumer champion.
About National Funding, Inc.
Founded in 1999, National Funding is a leading U.S. specialty finance company serving small- and medium-sized businesses. The Company’s foundation serves American small business owners by providing funding solutions to meet their needs to reinvest in their day-to-day operations and help them grow. National Funding has provided more than $4.5 billion in working capital and equipment leasing for more than 80,000 small- to medium-sized businesses nationwide. In addition, National Funding’s digital funding process has elevated its digital capabilities by delivering a fast and simple online application. For more information about National Funding, visit https://www.nationalfunding.com.
