National Geographic Documentary Films and NEON announced today that they will bring their Oscar- and BAFTA-nominated film FIRE OF LOVE, directed by Sara Dosa, back to theaters nationwide this Valentine’s Day, Tuesday, Feb. 14, with a special introduction from Miranda July. The documentary feature is also produced by Dosa along with Shane Boris and Ina Fichman and edited by Erin Casper and Jocelyne Chaput.
Following its Sundance premiere, the film was released theatrically in July and hailed by Variety as “a spellbinding experience” and The Hollywood Reporter as “a gorgeously photographed, dreamily constructed portrait.” It is currently Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes, winning the Golden Tomato for Best Reviewed Documentary of 2022, was named to more than two dozen Best Films of 2022 lists, was named the Best Documentary of the Year by Rolling Stone, and is the highest grossing documentary nominated for an Academy Award Ⓡ in the documentary category.
The Oscar-, BAFTA-, DGA-, PGA- and ACE-nominated film picked up multiple awards this past fall, including two Critic’s Choice Documentary Awards, for Best Documentary Feature and Best Archival Documentary along with two IDA Documentary Awards for Best Cinematography and Best Writing. In January, the film was awarded three Cinema Eye Awards, Outstanding Editing, Outstanding Visual Design and Outstanding Sound Design.
Theatrical engagements for the Valentine’s Day event include (but are not limited to) AMC Empire 25 (New York), AMC Lincoln Square (New York), Regal Union Square (New York), AMC Century City (Los Angeles), AMC Santa Monica Promenade (Santa Monica, Calif.), Lemmle Monica Film Center (Santa Monica, Calif.), AMC River East (Chicago, Ill.), Regal King of Prussia (King of Prussia, Pa.), AMC Kabuki (San Francisco), AMC Metreon (San Francisco), AMC Georgetown (Washington, D.C.) and AMC Boston Common (Boston). Click HERE for a full list of theatrical screenings on Feb. 14.
In addition, the critically acclaimed documentary is currently available on Disney+ and Hulu. The film will have its broadcast debut on KABC Saturday, Feb. 18, at 9 p.m. PST and on WABC Sunday, Feb. 19, at 1 p.m. EST.
“I’m thrilled FIRE OF LOVE is back in theaters — especially for Valentine’s Day,” said director Sara Dosa. “We think of our film as a love triangle between two humans and volcanoes centered on the mysteries of both our planet and the human heart. I’m particularly happy that audiences are getting to know the Kraffts 30 years after their deaths — especially that Katia is being so celebrated once again as one of the first pioneering women in geosciences whose work inspired women to break through sexist boundaries in her own time, and her legacy is continuing to do so today.”
FIRE OF LOVE follows French volcanologists Katia and Maurice Krafft. They loved two things — each other and volcanoes. Director Sara Dosa and her talented team used 16 mm footage shot by the Kraffts to represent the passion, explosiveness and unpredictability of love. The film continues to inspire audiences across the globe to pursue their own passions, find their own spirit of adventure, and ultimately fall in love with the unknown.
FIRE OF LOVE was initially released in theaters in select cities on Wednesday, July 6, rolled out nationwide throughout the summer and had an IMAX run in select cities in October of 2022. The film premiered as a Day One selection of the U.S. Documentary Competition at the Sundance Film Festival, where it won the Jonathan Oppenheim Editing Award, and has since played at many other prestigious festivals, including New Directors/New Films, Hot Docs, True/False, CPH:DOX and Doc10.
ABOUT FIRE OF LOVE
Katia and Maurice Krafft loved two things — each other and volcanoes. For two decades, the daring French volcanologist couple roamed the planet, chasing eruptions and documenting their discoveries. Ultimately, they lost their lives in a 1991 volcanic explosion, leaving a legacy that forever enriched our knowledge of the natural world. Director Sara Dosa and the filmmaking team fashion a lyrical celebration of the intrepid scientists’ spirit of adventure, drawing from the Kraffts’ spectacular archive. FIRE OF LOVE tells a story of primordial creation and destruction, following two bold explorers as they venture into the unknown, all for the sake of love.
About National Geographic Documentary Films
National Geographic Documentary Films is committed to bringing the world premium, feature documentaries that cover timely, provocative and globally relevant stories from the very best documentary filmmakers in the world. National Geographic Documentary Films is a division of National Geographic Partners, a joint venture between Disney and the National Geographic Society. Furthering knowledge and understanding of our world has been the core purpose of National Geographic for 133 years, and now we are committed to going deeper, pushing boundaries, going further for our consumers … and reaching millions of people around the world in 172 countries and 43 languages every month as we do it. NGP returns 27 percent of our proceeds to the nonprofit National Geographic Society to fund work in the areas of science, exploration, conservation and education. For more information, visit natgeotv.com or nationalgeographic.com, or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn and Pinterest.
About NEON
In just five years, NEON has garnered 18 Academy Award® nominations, 5 wins, including Best Picture, and has grossed over $180M at the box office. The company continues to push boundaries and take creative risks on bold cinema such as Bong Joon Ho’s Parasite, which made history winning four Academy Awards®, becoming the first non-English-language film to claim Best Picture. The film, which also unanimously won the Palme d’Or at Cannes, has grossed over $53M at the domestic box office and broke multiple records. NEON has amassed a library of over 80 films with noteworthy releases including: Tamara Kotevska and Ljubo Stefanov’s award-winning and record-breaking Honeyland, which is the first non-fiction feature to land Academy Award® nominations for Best Documentary and Best International Feature Film in the same year; Todd Douglas Miller’s Apollo 11 which grossed $16M worldwide; Julia Ducournau’s Palme d’Or winner, Titane; and Craig Gillespie’s I, Tonya, which garnered multiple Academy Award® nominations, one win for Allison Janney and amassed over $30M in domestic box office.
The studio has several projects in various stages of development and production including: The Painter and the Thief narrative remake; Brandon Cronenberg’s Infinity Pool starring Alexander Skarsgård; an untitled horror film from first-time feature director Bishal Dutta; Joshua Oppenheimer’s The End, a golden-age musical starring Academy Award Winner Tilda Swinton; the documentary, Seeking Mavis Beacon from director
Jazmin Jones; Cassandra at the Wedding based on the Dorothy Baker novel; and Kitty Green’s The Royal Hotel, starring Julia Garner. Recent acquisitions and upcoming releases include; Jonas Carpignano’s sensation A Chiara; Beba, from New York Afro-Latina artist, Rebeca Huntt; Céline Sciamma’s Petite Maman; and Ninja Thyberg’s daring debut feature Pleasure. NEON received 6 Oscar nominations for Flee, The Worst Person in the World and Spencer. Jonas Poher Rasmussen’s, Flee made history becoming the first film to score an impressive trifecta of Oscar nominations in the categories of Best Animated Feature, Best Documentary Feature and Best International Feature Film .The Worst Person in The World from Norwegian writer-director Joachim Trier was nominated for Original Screenplay and International Feature Film; and Kristen Stewart received a nomination for Best Actress in Pablo Larraín’s Spencer.
Additional recent releases include: Apichatpong Weerasethakul’s Memoria starring Tilda Swinton; the anthology feature The Year of the Everlasting Storm; Matthew Heineman’s documentary The First Wave; Nicolas Cage starrer, Pig; Jamila Wignot’s Ailey; Gunda directed by Victor Kossakovsky; Robert Machoian’s powerful thriller The Killing of Two Lovers; Billie Eilish’s documentary The World’s a Little Blurry; Ben Wheatley’s Horror Film In the Earth; Francis Lee’s romantic drama Ammonite starring Kate Winslet and Saoirse Ronan; Alex’s Gibney’s documentary Totally Under Control; Max Barbakow’s Palm Springs starring Andy Samberg; and Céline Sciamma’s Portrait of a Lady on Fire.
Following a successful collaboration on I, Tonya in January 2018, 30WEST partnered with NEON’s Tom Quinn (Founder & CEO) and Tim League (Co-Founder) to become majority investors in the company.
