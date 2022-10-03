BRENTWOOD, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 3, 2022--
Spero Health, a national leader in outpatient addiction treatment who have helped more than 35,000 patients on their journey to stable recovery has acquired My Turning Point, a Kentucky based addiction treatment provider with 4 clinic locations. These new clinics join a network of more than 85 Spero Health locations throughout Kentucky, Ohio, Tennessee, Indiana, West Virginia and Virginia. Immediate appointments for addiction treatment services are available across all clinics, and individuals who need services are encouraged to call 866-755-4258 for more information or to schedule an appointment. Spero Health is in network with state Medicaid and most commercial insurance plans.
Founded in 2018, My Turning Point is a private, outpatient addiction treatment program with locations in Stanford, Russell Springs, Nicholasville, and Cynthia, Kentucky, providing life-saving care in those communities.
Speaking about the acquisition, Spero Health CEO Steve Priest said, “The drug epidemic has taken an enormous toll on the families and communities across the nation, and Kentucky sadly has been hit particularly hard. This deadly crisis has torn families apart and has taken far too many lives. One of the biggest challenges over the past decade for much of the nation has been access to quality care, and this acquisition allows our organization the ability to further expand life saving services so that even more people in more places have immediate access to the highest quality of care, close to home.”
Spero Health strives to meet people where they are by offering a community-based approach to treatment utilizing an innovative and evidence-based integrated care model that combines both physical and behavioral healthcare services under one roof. Going into more details about the services patients can expect to receive at Spero Health, David Hayden, Senior VP of Clinical Services, said, “Often times people don’t know where to turn or are afraid of judgement, and we want everyone to know that recovery is possible. Spero Health’s goal is to engage patients where they are in their journey and personalize the program to meet their specific needs so they can stabilize allowing for interventions to support sustained recovery efforts. Patients will have weekly access to a physician or nurse practitioner, counseling and recovery support services that help link them back to the community to address other issues such as housing, food insecurity, employment and much more.”
Spero Health, Inc., is an integrated healthcare services organization specializing in local and affordable outpatient care for individuals suffering from substance use disorders with a mission to “Save Lives, Instill Hope, and Restore Relationships.” Spero Health utilizes an innovative evidence-based integrated care model that combines both physical and behavioral healthcare services under one roof to treat the whole patient. This integrated care model combines physician services (including medication-assisted treatment), behavioral health counseling, recovery support services, medication management, and patient and family education. Its community-based approach to treatment allows patients to continue working and caring for their families as they overcome addiction.
Based in Nashville, Tenn. and privately held by Heritage Group, Health Velocity Capital, South Central, Inc. and Frist Cressey Ventures, Spero Health operates more than 85 outpatient clinics located throughout Kentucky, Ohio, Indiana, Virginia, West Virginia and Tennessee. Spero Health is a national leader who has helped more than 35,000 patients on their journey to stable recovery from addiction and is in-network with Medicaid and most commercial insurance plans.
