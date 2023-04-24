National Leaders to Convene D.C. Conference on Housing Affordability, Rent Control, and Homelessness

Flyer for the Housing Affordability, Rent Control, and Homelessness Conference in Washington, DC, on Sunday, April 30, 2023, at the Saint Gregory Hotel hosted by AHF's Housing In A Human Right.

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 24, 2023--

On Sunday, April 30 th, national speakers and panelists from across the country will be in Washington, DC to attend the Housing Affordability, Rent Control and Homelessness Conference. Experts and advocacy leaders will illustrate how they successfully have campaigned for solutions to the affordable housing and homelessness crises at the local, state, and national levels and how they are passing legislation and ballot initiatives to address homelessness, enact and expand rent control, and increase low-income housing. To register for the conference, click here.

WHEN:

Sunday April 30, 2023

 

TIME:

1:00 PM to 5:00 PM EDT (doors open at 12:30 p.m.)

 

WHERE:

St. Gregory Hotel Ballroom – 2033 M St NW, Washington, DC 20036

 

WHO:

 

Christian F. Nunez, President, National Organization for Women

Donald Whitehead, Executive Director, National Coalition for the Homeless

Susie Shannon, Policy Director, Housing Is A Human Right

Hon. John Nolte, City Council Member, Pomona, CA

Michael Kane, Director, Mass Alliance of HUD Housing

Alan Minsky, Executive Director, Progressive Democrats of America

Roderick Wilson, Lugenia Burns Hope Center (IL)

Margaret Kaplan, President, Housing Justice Center (MN)

Yesenia Miranda-Meza, Founder, Pomona United for Sustainable Housing (CA)

Bobbi Lopez, Affordable Housing Now – San Francisco (CA)

About Housing Is A Human Right

Housing Is A Human Right (HHR) is the housing advocacy division of AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF). Together with AHF’s Healthy Housing Foundation (HHF, AHF’s direct housing provider), HHR and HHF advocate for and use a multi-pronged, community-based approach known as the “3 Ps” to address affordable housing and prevent homelessness. The 3Ps include protecting tenants to prevent gentrification, preserving existing affordable housing, and producing new affordable housing units.

