National Leaders to Convene D.C. Conference on Housing Affordability, Rent Control, and Homelessness

On Sunday, April 30 th, national speakers and panelists from across the country will be in Washington, DC to attend the Housing Affordability, Rent Control and Homelessness Conference. Experts and advocacy leaders will illustrate how they successfully have campaigned for solutions to the affordable housing and homelessness crises at the local, state, and national levels and how they are passing legislation and ballot initiatives to address homelessness, enact and expand rent control, and increase low-income housing. To register for the conference, click here.
Flyer for the Housing Affordability, Rent Control, and Homelessness Conference in Washington, DC, on Sunday, April 30, 2023, at the Saint Gregory Hotel hosted by AHF's Housing In A Human Right. (Graphic: Business Wire)
|WHEN:
Sunday April 30, 2023
|TIME:
1:00 PM to 5:00 PM EDT (doors open at 12:30 p.m.)
|WHERE:
St. Gregory Hotel Ballroom – 2033 M St NW, Washington, DC 20036
|WHO:
Christian F. Nunez, President, National Organization for Women
Donald Whitehead, Executive Director, National Coalition for the Homeless
Susie Shannon, Policy Director, Housing Is A Human Right
Hon. John Nolte, City Council Member, Pomona, CA
Michael Kane, Director, Mass Alliance of HUD Housing
Alan Minsky, Executive Director, Progressive Democrats of America
Roderick Wilson, Lugenia Burns Hope Center (IL)
Margaret Kaplan, President, Housing Justice Center (MN)
Yesenia Miranda-Meza, Founder, Pomona United for Sustainable Housing (CA)
Bobbi Lopez, Affordable Housing Now – San Francisco (CA)
About Housing Is A Human Right
Housing Is A Human Right (HHR) is the housing advocacy division of AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF). Together with AHF’s Healthy Housing Foundation (HHF, AHF’s direct housing provider), HHR and HHF advocate for and use a multi-pronged, community-based approach known as the “3 Ps” to address affordable housing and prevent homelessness. The 3Ps include protecting tenants to prevent gentrification, preserving existing affordable housing, and producing new affordable housing units.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230424005984/en/
CONTACT: Press Contact:
Ged Kenslea, AHF Senior Director of Communications
323.791.5526 cellged.kenslea@ahf.orgOnsite Contact:
Susie Shannon, Housing is a Human Right Policy Director
213.880.3065 cellSusie.shannon@ahf.org
