National Pavement Partners Announces New Location in Phoenix, Arizona

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 6, 2021--
The Western region's fastest-growing paving company, National Pavement Partners (NPP), is celebrating another milestone in the company’s history. As well as being a trusted partner, clients in the Southwest can count on NPP to provide the solutions they need for their asphalt management. With an average growth rate of over 160% annually since 2015, NPP leveraged technology to develop industry-renowned pavement assessments to help clients budget years in advance. NPP equips its clients with comprehensive solutions immediately and prepares them for future services that are necessary to best maintain their pavement.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211206005164/en/
Zach Milewski, CEO (Photo: Business Wire)
Zach Milewski, the CEO/Co-founder, grew up working in this industry for his parents’ family-owned business out of Northern Colorado, Sealcoating Asphalt. Following years spent under his parents’ leadership and learning all aspects of the asphalt industry, Zach is living out his dream to carry on his family legacy and improve the client experience in the paving industry. From their headquarters in Denver, Colorado, Zach and Tania Milewski, business partner/Co-founder, have successfully built their company by focusing on building long-lasting relationships with each client. These strong client relationships are rooted in the National Pavement Partner’s belief in offering each client absolute transparency throughout the entire project.
“We are expanding into Arizona to change the game," says Zach Milewski, CEO/Co-founder, NPP. "Our client-focused, thoughtful process speaks volumes - Our goal is to ensure our clients will save time, in addition to having the peace of mind knowing their investment will be long term. We are 100% committed to our client satisfaction and are excited to continue building strong client relationships for years to come.”
The Southwest is in need of a technological upgrade in the paving industry and Arizona needs it more than most, due to the damaging heat and extreme environmental factors. NPP will not only bring new asphalt technology to Arizona to fill this need, but they will also introduce a new cutting-edge maintenance technique known as infrared repair. This infrared repair method will combine heating to the existing failed asphalt, adding 20% new HMA (Hot Mix Asphalt), and will compact a thermally bonded patch to create a solid structure. NPP has had tremendous success with this technique in Colorado, where the freeze-thaw cycle causes some of the worst distress on pavement in the country. Zach is confident that these innovative methods will be a game-changer for the Southwest too. NPP has eliminated a lot of the guesswork in pavement maintenance; providing clients with access to essential maintenance solutions to allow for more effective decisions on how to manage their pavement, year over year.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211206005164/en/
CONTACT: Zach Milewski, CEO
(303) 667-9479
zmilewski@nationalpavementpartners.com
KEYWORD: ARIZONA COLORADO UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: ARCHITECTURE COMMERCIAL BUILDING & REAL ESTATE CONSTRUCTION & PROPERTY BUILDING SYSTEMS
SOURCE: National Pavement Partners
Copyright Business Wire 2021.
PUB: 12/06/2021 09:00 AM/DISC: 12/06/2021 09:02 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211206005164/en