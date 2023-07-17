National Veterinary Associates Proudly Celebrates the Appointment of Dr. Rena Carlson to President of the AVMA

EL SEGUNDO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 17, 2023--
National Veterinary Associates (“NVA”) congratulates Dr. Rena Carlson, a mentor within NVA’s General Practice Mentorship Program, who has officially assumed her role as the President of the American Veterinary Medical Association (“AVMA”) for the 2023-2024 term.
“We are immensely proud of Dr. Carlson, who continues to serve as an important advocate for the entire veterinary profession,” said Sohail Malad, President of NVA General Practice. “Dr. Carlson is dedicated to elevating the standard of care for pets and their families at NVA and enhancing the role of veterinarians across the industry. Her passion and contributions are truly inspiring.”
Dr. Carlson, who was named AVMA President-Elect in July 2022, is a prominent voice in the industry. She has served in various AVMA leadership roles for more than a decade, including as a House Delegate and on the Board of Directors. As a mentor for early-career doctors at NVA, Dr. Carlson champions the professional development of veterinarians to help them reach their full potential and provide the highest-quality care.
“As a former practice owner, I understand the challenges veterinarians face in balancing time, energy, and resources on a daily basis,” said Dr. Carlson. “I’m committed to supporting all animal care professionals, advancing veterinary medicine, and advocating for other pressing issues within our industry. I look forward to working with the AVMA to empower more veterinarians and help them thrive.”
About Dr. Rena Carlson
Dr. Rena Carlson is a respected mentor within NVA General Practice. Her expertise and guidance have been instrumental in helping early-career veterinarians develop their confidence and reach their full potential.
Dr. Carlson earned her Doctor of Veterinary Medicine from Washington State University. She became co-owner of Alpine Animal Hospital, a mixed animal practice in Pocatello, Idaho. Her notable leadership roles include 10 years on the AVMA House of Delegates representing Idaho, six years on the AVMA Board of Directors as District 11 Director, and 2019-2020 AVMA Board of Directors Chair. Dr. Carlson has received several accolades, including the Idaho State University Distinguished Alumni Award, College of Arts and Sciences in 2004, and the Idaho Veterinarian of the Year award in 2006, highlighting her impact and contributions to veterinary medicine.
About National Veterinary Associates
National Veterinary Associates is a leading global pet care organization of approximately 1,400 premier locations consisting primarily of general practice veterinary hospitals in addition to equine hospitals and pet resorts, and Ethos Veterinary Health, which consists of 145 world-class specialty and emergency hospitals. NVA and Ethos’ innovative, compassionate approach underpins a shared commitment to delivering exceptional veterinary care to pets and the people who love them. For more information, visit www.nva.com.
