National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYE) today announced the Company is scheduled to present at the 42 nd Annual William Blair Growth Stock Conference on Wednesday, June 8, 2022 at 8:40 a.m. Central Time.
A live webcast of the presentation can be accessed on the “Investors” section of the Company’s website at www.nationalvision.com/investors. The webcast will be archived and available on the website shortly after the event.
About National Vision Holdings, Inc.
National Vision Holdings, Inc. is second largest optical retail company in the United States (by sales) with more than 1,300 retail stores in 44 states and Puerto Rico. With a mission of helping people by making quality eye care and eyewear more affordable and accessible, the Company operates five retail brands: America’s Best Contacts & Eyeglasses, Eyeglass World, Vision Centers inside select Walmart stores, and Vista Opticals inside Fred Meyer stores and on select military bases, and several e-commerce websites, offering a variety of products and services for customers’ eye care needs.
