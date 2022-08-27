FILE - Secretary of State John Kerry stands onstage against a video backdrop of ocean life during the Our Ocean, One Future conference at the State Department in Washington, Thursday, Sept. 15, 2016. Diplomats from around the world have failed to reach agreement on a United Nations treaty designed to protect marine life on the high seas. A fifth round of talks ended in impasse early Saturday when negotiations at United Nations headquarters in New York were suspended after two weeks. Environmentalists had hoped the talks would close a gap in international marine protection measures by setting rules for protecting biodiversity in two-thirds of the world’s ocean areas that are outside of national jurisdictions.