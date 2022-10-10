FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 10, 2022--
NationsBenefits®, a leading provider of supplemental benefits, flex cards, and member engagement solutions for health plans, announced today the acquisition of SoliSYSTEMS, a highly experienced technology integration vendor with a strong background in providing IT support to both state governments and commercial enterprises. This acquisition is part of the Company’s strategic vision to expand its flex benefit card technology to meet the ever-growing needs of health plans with Medicare Advantage (MA) and Part D Plans for the year 2023 and beyond.
“We are thrilled to welcome Roque Solis and his talented group of engineers to NationsBenefits,” said Glenn M. Parker, M.D., Founder and CEO at NationsBenefits. “By joining forces and expanding our technology infrastructure, this enhances our flex benefit card offering with a national retail network.”
The Company’s flex benefit card solution, which will fall under the brand of NationsFlex, enables health plans to provide their members with a convenient way to pay for eligible items and approved services. Members receive a personalized debit card that gives them quick and easy access to funds that are loaded on a monthly, quarterly, or annual basis. In addition to flex card solutions, NationsBenefits will also continue building its healthcare payments related product suite.
“SoliSYSTEMS is excited to announce our acquisition by NationsBenefits, a premier healthcare provider,” said Roque Solis, President of SoliSYSTEMS. “Our team of experienced developers are eager to join NationsBenefits to continue building a premier flex card program.”
Roque Solis will continue to lead this division, as a part of NationsBenefits.
About NationsBenefits:
NationsBenefits is a leading member engagement, benefits administration, and healthcare company that partners with managed care organizations to provide innovative healthcare solutions aimed at driving growth, reducing costs, and delighting members. Through its comprehensive suite of innovative supplemental benefits, payments platform, and member engagement solutions, NationsBenefits helps health plans deliver high-quality benefits to their members that help address social determinants of health and improve member health outcomes and satisfaction. The Company’s compliance-focused infrastructure, proprietary technology systems, and premier service delivery model allow NationsBenefits’ health plan partners to deliver high-quality, value-based care to millions of members. To learn more, visit NationsBenefits.com.
About SoliSYSTEMS
SoliSYSTEMS is a highly experienced technology integration vendor with a two-decade history in providing innovative payment and electronic benefits transfer services to commercial enterprises and state governments, respectively. The goal of SoliSYSTEMS is to provide the IT services and solutions by matching the problem to the right technology. It provides state agency staff with the tools to manage participant information, create accounts, issue benefits and track utilization. To learn more, visit SoliSYSTEMS.com.
