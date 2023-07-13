Nationwide Preventive Healthcare Company, Life Line Screening, Announces Ray Li as Vice President of Product

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 13, 2023--
Life Line Screening, the nation’s leading mobile preventive health screening company for cardiovascular disease and stroke risk, announces that Ray Li has joined the organization as Vice President of Product. Mr. Li joins Life Line Screening as the business is focused on providing the highest level of preventive care through services and innovative technology. Ray has an extensive background in technology product development in healthcare spanning across his time at organizations like Spinezone, Primary Health, and Pfizer.
“I am excited and grateful for the opportunity to join Life Line Screening, and collaborate with our teams, partners, and clients to develop advanced technological products to improve participants’ health,” said Ray Li, VP of Product for Life Line Screening.
The importance of preventive health action is much more prevalent today due to the use of technology and availability of information. Life Line Screening is on the forefront of generating this awareness due to the hundreds of thousands of people they speak to through their communication center about the cardiovascular and laboratory services that Life Line Screening provides. Developing new technology products to enhance the awareness of preventive health will aid customers moving forward.
“I am thrilled to have someone as experienced as Ray join Life Line Screening. Ray brings an extensive background in healthcare technologies and a proven track record of product development. His skill set and fresh perspective will significantly impact our innovative approach and drive our company forward,” said Rachel Cameron, Chief Technology Officer for Life Line Screening.
About Life Line Screening:
Life Line Screening is the nation’s leading preventive health screening platform. The company has provided health screening services to more than 10 million people nationwide during its history. Life Line Screening takes a localized community-based approach to provide health screenings to over 50,000 customers per month, employing approximately 1,000 care providers. Life Line Screening's preventive health events are centered around vascular health, stroke prevention, metabolic health, oncology testing, and more. The company is strategically expanding its screening footprint and services to provide the best possible experience for all customers.
