With more than a dozen states across the U.S. looking to ban public drag performances, the Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement (CNHA) will be celebrating diversity by hosting a professional drag show at its Inaugural Western Regional Native Hawaiian Convention on June 19-22, 2023 in Las Vegas, NV.
“In the Native Hawaiian culture, gender is not limited to two options. The Hawaiian word māhū refers to someone who is defined as ‘the in-between’ or the third gender that embodies both the male and female spirit. Māhū have always been respected and valued members of the Native Hawaiian community, serving as central figures in our oral traditions, often cast as cultural keepers and caregivers for children and the elderly,” said Kumu Hinaleimoana Wong-Kalu, CNHA’s cultural ambassador.
Māhū Magic will star Hawai‘i born and raised Sasha Colby – the first Native Hawaiian contestant on RuPaul’s Drag Race who was recently crowned the winner of Season 15. Māhū Magic will be held on June 20 at the Westgate Resort in Las Vegas; tickets are on sale now.
“As an organization representing Native Hawaiians, it is our responsibility to stand up for the cultural beliefs that make up the fabric of our community,” said Kūhiō Lewis, CEO at CNHA. “The Aloha Spirit embodies the values of acceptance and inclusion. So it’s troubling for us to watch what’s happening across the U.S. – not only against drag shows but against the LGBTQ+ and other minority groups as well. Native Hawaiians want to be seen and heard, not just during AANHPI month, but throughout the year on important issues that impact us, our ancestral homeland and where our people live across the continent.”
With more Native Hawaiians currently living outside of Hawai‘i than within, CNHA is hosting its inaugural western convention on the continental U.S. to provide opportunities for those who left the islands to reconnect; attend workshops and presentations on cultural practices; and learn about National policy issues impacting Native Hawaiians. Registration is open at www.hawaiiancouncil.org/convention.
“To me, being māhū is a privilege and an honor. We are proud to stand with the māhū community across the world and encourage everyone to do the same,” added Kumu Hina.
