Nativex, a leading global digital marketing agency, has won the grand honor of Best Partnership for the third consecutive year at the Ocean Engine 2022 China Inbound Award. The award recognizes Nativex's contribution to building a bridge for enterprises and customers entering China, the world's largest mobile market.
Ocean Engine is a mobile advertising platform integrating ByteDance's top apps in China. Nativex and Ocean Engine aim to enable more small enterprises to scale up and help large enterprises achieve new business breakthroughs.
"We are thrilled to receive this prestigious award from Ocean Engine. We are especially proud to have maintained the top position since Ocean Engine hosted this global-to-China inbound award," said Cheryl Huang, SVP of Nativex. "The closed media ecosystem of China poses a significant challenge for international companies when entering the Chinese market. It is crucial for brands to take an omnichannel approach to all of their marketing strategies."
Nativex's XploreChina solution is a one-stop mobile marketing service designed to help businesses succeed in the Chinese market. It is the only China-based agency that offers acquisition, monetization, and creative services at scale and across multiple verticals, providing a wide range of transparent tools and solutions tailored to all lifecycle stages.
As a certified provider of advertising services for leading Chinese media platforms, Nativex offers more than 18 premium inventories, including partnerships with major platforms such as Ocean Engine, which effectively covers China's vast and intricate mobile landscape. One example of their success is illustrated in a case study featuring Summoners War, a popular mobile game developed by South Korean company Com2us, which doubled its return on advertising spend (ROAS) with the help of Nativex's expertise in utilizing Ocean Engine.
About Nativex
Nativex is dedicated to driving growth for all business sectors in a digital and mobile-first world. Nativex enables marketers to create strong, sustainable growth through universal access to digital channels across China and the rest of the world. In addition to this, Nativex offers all the integrated tools needed for marketers to thrive and create a meaningful impact on their audiences. Part of Mobvista, Nativex has a global presence with 17 offices worldwide.
