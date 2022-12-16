North Andover, MA (01845)

Today

Rain...mixing with snow overnight. Low near 35F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Rain...mixing with snow overnight. Low near 35F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Higher wind gusts possible.