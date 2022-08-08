Nautilus, Inc. announces appointment of new board chair, Anne Saunders

VANCOUVER, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 8, 2022--
Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS), a leader in personalized, connected home fitness, today announced that current board member Anne Saunders has assumed the role of board chair, effective August 2.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220808005122/en/
(Photo: Business Wire)
Ms. Saunders’ appointment to the role was confirmed by the Nautilus board after the Annual Shareholders meeting last Tuesday. M. Carl Johnson, III previously held the role since 2011 and announced his retirement earlier this year.
In her decade of service to the Nautilus board, Saunders has acted as Chair of the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee, and as a member of the Audit and Compensation Committees.
“I am thrilled to take on this new role, particularly during a time of transformation for Nautilus. Our focused strategy and the uniqueness of JRNY, our personalized training app, drive my confidence that we will lead in the connected fitness space,” Saunders said. “I am honored to collaborate with the stellar Nautilus team and talented, passionate board that is in place."
An accomplished business leader with a track record of accelerating revenue growth through innovation, Saunders currently holds a variety of non-executive director roles at WD-40 and Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee, Inc., in addition to her role at Nautilus. She previously served in executive leadership roles leading various consumer goods and digital subscription companies, including NakedWines.com, FTD, a global floral and gifting company, Redbox, and Starbucks. Ms. Saunders holds a B.A from Northwestern University and an M.B.A from Fordham University.
“Anne continues to bring to the board an unmatched passion for business growth and a deeply-rooted understanding of the consumer marketplace that has helped propel us forward in our digital transformation,” said Jim Barr, CEO of Nautilus, Inc. “Guided by our mission, the strength of our Bowflex and Schwinn brands, our JRNY digital fitness platform, and consumer insights-driven product development, we are poised to meet the needs of today’s consumers as their fitness habits continue to evolve.”
Nautilus’ board of directors also includes Patty Ross (Corporate-Governance Committee chair), Ruby Sharma (Audit Committee chair), Shailesh Prakash (Compensation Committee chair), and Kelley Hall. For more information on Nautilus’ leadership team, including our current board of directors, please visit our website.
About Nautilus, Inc.
Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) is a global leader in digitally connected home fitness solutions. The company’s brand family includes Bowflex®, Nautilus®, Schwinn®, and JRNY®, its digital fitness platform. With a broad selection of exercise bikes, cardio equipment, and strength training products, Nautilus, Inc. empowers healthier living through individualized connected fitness experiences; and in doing so, envisions building a healthier world, one person at a time.
Headquartered in Vancouver, Washington, the company’s products are sold direct to consumer on brand websites and through retail partners and are available throughout the U.S. and internationally. Nautilus, Inc. uses the investor relations page of its website ( www.nautilusinc.com/investors ) to make information available to its investors and the market.
This press release includes forward-looking statements (statements which are not historical facts) within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including: statements regarding the Company's prospects, resources or capabilities;. All of these forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may change at any time. Factors that could cause Nautilus, Inc.’s actual expectations to differ materially from these forward-looking statements also include: weaker than expected demand for new or existing products; our ability to timely acquire inventory that meets our quality control standards from sole source foreign manufacturers at acceptable costs; risks associated with current and potential delays, work stoppages, or supply chain disruptions, including shipping delays due to the severe shortage of shipping containers; an inability to pass along or otherwise mitigate the impact of raw material price increases and other cost pressures, including unfavorable currency exchange rates and increased shipping costs; experiencing delays and/or greater than anticipated costs in connection with launch of new products, entry into new markets, or strategic initiatives; our ability to hire and retain key management personnel; changes in consumer fitness trends; changes in the media consumption habits of our target consumers or the effectiveness of our media advertising; a decline in consumer spending due to unfavorable economic conditions; risks related to the impact on our business of the COVID-19 pandemic or similar public health crises; softness in the retail marketplace; availability and timing of capital for financing our strategic initiatives, including being able to raise capital on favorable terms or at all; changes in the financial markets, including changes in credit markets and interest rates that affect our ability to access those markets on favorable terms and the impact of any future impairment. Additional assumptions, risks and uncertainties are described in detail in our registration statements, reports and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the “Risk Factors” set forth in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, as supplemented by our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. Such filings are available on our website or at www.sec.gov. You are cautioned that such statements are not guarantees of future performance and that our actual results may differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent developments, events or circumstances.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220808005122/en/
CONTACT: Media:
John Fread
Nautilus, Inc.
360-859-5815
jfread@nautilus.comInvestor Relations:
John Mills
ICR, LLC
646-277-1254
KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA WASHINGTON
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: HOME GOODS HEALTH RETAIL FITNESS & NUTRITION SPECIALTY
SOURCE: Nautilus, Inc.
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 08/08/2022 08:30 AM/DISC: 08/08/2022 08:30 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220808005122/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.