PORTLAND, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 16, 2021--
NAVEX Global ®, the leader in integrated risk and compliance management solutions, today announced the company has been named as a Leader in Gartner, Inc.’s Magic Quadrant for IT Risk Management Tools report. The company’s integrated risk management solution, Lockpath, has been named in every IT Risk Management Magic Quadrant since the report’s inception in 2015.
According to the report, “A continually heightened focus on cybersecurity initiatives has led to heightened interest in ITRM capabilities specific to cyber risk. Interest in ITRM initiatives is expected to persist due to cybersecurity and privacy mandates and a digitally enabled, remote, plus hybrid business operating environments.” Gartner’s Magic Quadrant helps security and risk management leaders evaluate this growing and dynamic market. Technology providers recognized in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant reports are evaluated based on two dimensions: the ability to execute and completeness of vision.
“The need to prioritize IT risk management efforts was put on full display the past year. From ongoing disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the acceleration of digital transformation efforts, and increased potentiality of cyberattacks and data breaches, companies’ threat landscapes are changing by the minute,” said Haywood Marsh, General Manager of NAVEX Global’s Lockpath business unit. “An integrated approach is the best way to fully address the breadth of IT risks and threats to the business. We believe Gartner’s latest research confirms our vision and ability to execute and we appreciate the continued recognition as a Leader.”
NAVEX Global’s integrated risk management SaaS solution, Lockpath, provides robust risk solutions for IT and information security professionals. The solution supports both strategic and tactical IT risk management programs while providing visibility into IT and digital risks, and potential risks, for executives, boards of directors and line of business managers.
To learn more about NAVEX Global’s Lockpath solutions, visit this page. To request access to the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for IT Risk Management Tools, click here.
Gartner Disclaimer
Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statement of the fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expresses or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.
Gartner and Magic Quadrant are registered trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.
Gartner Magic Quadrant for IT Risk Management, Brent Predovich, Claude Mandy, 13 September 2021
About NAVEX Global
NAVEX Global is the worldwide leader in integrated risk and compliance management software and services. Our solutions are trusted by thousands of customers around the globe to help them manage risk, address complex regulatory requirements, build corporate ESG programs and foster ethical workplace cultures. For more information, visit NAVEX Global’s website and our Risk & Compliance Matters blog. Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210916005655/en/
CONTACT: Media Contact:
Jillian Young
(617) 426-2222
KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA OREGON
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGY SECURITY
SOURCE: NAVEX Global
Copyright Business Wire 2021.
PUB: 09/16/2021 11:54 AM/DISC: 09/16/2021 11:54 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210916005655/en