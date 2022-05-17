PORTLAND, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 17, 2022--
NAVEX, the leader in integrated risk and compliance management software, today announced NAVEXEngage, the company’s online ethics and compliance training solution, is integrated into the NAVEX One platform with newly released NAVEXEngage adaptive learning courses. As part of the NAVEX One platform, NAVEXEngage allows users to connect training to policies, automate processes between risk and compliance and create a real-time view of compliance risk without silos.
In line with Department of Justice (DOJ) guidance that a “hallmark of a well-designed compliance program is appropriately tailored training and communications,” NAVEXEngage adaptive learning helps organizations meet this standard with a tailored online learning experience.
“Effective training programs meet learners where they are to ensure that every employee is exposed to important learning points and attests to corporate policy,” said Carrie Penman, NAVEX Chief Risk and Compliance Officer. “As an ethics and compliance program cornerstone, when training is married with policies and other risk-signal data via the NAVEX One platform, organizations benefit from a holistic view of governance, risk and compliance to create stronger programs and corporate cultures that enable better business outcomes.”
NAVEX’s integrated approach to training will help its thousands of customers in over 44 countries alleviate learner fatigue, ensuring the entire workforce is exposed to key learning points without taking away from productivity.
NAVEX’s adaptive learning courses offer multiple benefits to administrators and learners alike. Administrators can:
- Create an effective training program to help organizations align with DOJ guidance
- Offer personalized learning tracks adapted to each learner’s abilities, ensuring training is completed without interrupting worker productivity
- Choose how much content employees can bypass based on their proficiency
- Improve learner engagement and knowledge retention
The courses provide greater support for employees through:
- Course content designed with accessibility standards in mind and provided in the employee’s preferred language
- The ability to advance past content where the employee has demonstrated proficiency so they can effectively complete training in the least time possible
- Additional educational content and practice for individuals who need further training to gain proficiency on a given concept
NAVEX’s first six adaptive learning courses are available as of May 5th. All courses have been legally vetted by Baker McKenzie and endorsed by SHRM and the ACC.
About NAVEXEngage on NAVEX One
With tighter integrations of training with other NAVEX One platform solutions, NAVEX offers an intuitive, user-friendly interface, shared services across NAVEX One offerings, and an integrated data model, providing insights across all areas of business risk, in turn helping organizations create greater operational process efficiencies. For example, organizations can connect training to policies, automate processes between risk and compliance, and create a real-time view of compliance risk without silos—further bringing all governance, risk and compliance activity together for a single source of truth.
About NAVEX
NAVEX is the recognized leader in risk and compliance management software and services, empowering thousands of customers around the world to manage and mitigate risks with confidence. NAVEX’s mission is to help customers promote ethical, inclusive workplace cultures, protect their brands and preserve the environment through sustainable business practices. For more information, visit NAVEX.com and our blog. Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.
