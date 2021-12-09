MADISON, Wis.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 9, 2021--
Navitus Health Solutions, a full pass-through pharmacy benefit manager (PBM), announced today that it won the platinum award for Best Healthcare Podcast from the 22 nd Annual eHealthcare Leadership Awards. Announced during the Healthcare Internet Conference (HCIC) in Las Vegas, the eHealthcare Leadership Awards honor the best websites and digital communications from a broad spectrum of healthcare organizations.
The 2021 eHealthcare Leadership Awards received over 1,000 entries from hospitals and health systems to pharmaceutical firms and medical device companies, with more than 250 organizations receiving recognition for their digital communications work this year.
Pharmacy Benefits Insider demonstrates Navitus’ commitment to providing plan sponsors and benefits consultants with valuable industry knowledge to provide greater insight, cost savings and health outcomes. In each episode, Navitus’ subject matter experts break down industry topics to clarify pharmacy benefits.
“In an environment where plan sponsors are increasingly looking for greater transparency and accountability, Pharmacy Benefits Insider eliminates the complexity of the PBM industry to serve as a trusted resource for plan sponsors so they can make the most cost-effective decision for their organizations,” said Byron Mickle, Chief Growth Officer. “We are honored to be recognized by the eHealthcare Leadership Awards for our commitment to increasing access to industry knowledge through our innovative digital communications.”
About Navitus
Navitus Health Solutions, owned by SSM Health and Costco Wholesale Corporation, serves as a full pass-through pharmacy benefit manager (PBM) and industry alternative to traditional models. As such, Navitus is committed to taking the unnecessary costs out of pharmacy benefits to make prescriptions more affordable for hundreds of plan sponsors (i.e., employers, health plans, unions, governments, etc.) and their 7+ million members. By combining a unique pass-through approach that returns 100% of rebates and discounts received, with a focus on lowest-net-cost medications and comprehensive clinical care programs, Navitus helps reduce costs and improve member health. To learn more about Navitus, call 877.571.7500 or visit www.navitus.com. Follow Navitus on Twitter and LinkedIn to stay up-to-date on all the latest pharmacy benefit news, information and expert analysis.
