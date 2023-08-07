VIENNA, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 7, 2023--
The Department of the Navy has selected the Navy Federal branches aboard Naval Station Great Lakes as its “Distinguished Credit Union of the Year” for 2022. This marks the 17th consecutive time that the Department of the Navy has recognized a Navy Federal branch for its service to a base community.
“It’s an absolute honor to serve those who serve, and it’s our mission to continue helping our members reach their financial goals for many years to come,” said Kate Safstrom, Assistant Vice President, NFCU Branch Operations, Midwest Region.
Captain Jason J. Williamson, Commanding Officer of Naval Station Great Lakes, submitted the award. In the nomination package, Captain Williamson touted on the branch’s ability to “continue to exceed all expectations” by delivering 760 recruit briefs, establishing over 26,000 direct deposit requests, and partnering with DFAS by providing EZPay Card liquidations to over 29,000 recruits.
Some of the resources provided by the Great Lakes Branch include:
- Counseling services for young military families. Teaching them proper credit management, managing debt and budgeting.
- Combating predatory lending by combining forces with the Military Financial Resilience Alliance Coalition.
- Providing outreach to military and family support groups, recruit programs and base events.
- Using Sailor Recognition by sponsoring and recognizing the outstanding efforts of select Sailors within the command by offering certificates of recognition and goodie bags.
In 2022, more than 32,000 recruits joined the Navy with more than 92% selecting Navy Federal Credit Union as their financial institution.
“This is yet another testament to our branch team’s passion toward providing world class service to our core membership,” said Keith Hoskins, Executive Vice President for Branch Operations at Navy Federal. “This award shows the incredible level of commitment to our mission and job well done by those providing member services at the Naval Station Great Lakes branch.”
About Navy Federal Credit Union: Established in 1933 with only 7 members, Navy Federal now has the distinct honor of serving over 13 million members globally and is the world’s largest credit union. As a member-owned and not-for-profit organization, Navy Federal always puts the financial needs of its members first. Membership is open to all Department of Defense and Coast Guard Active Duty, veterans, civilian and contractor personnel, and their families. Dedicated to its mission of service, Navy Federal employs a workforce of over 23,000 and has a global network of more than 350 branches. For more information about Navy Federal Credit Union, visit navyfederal.org. Federally insured by NCUA. Equal Opportunity Employer.
