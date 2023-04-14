VIENNA, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 14, 2023--
Navy Federal Credit Union is proud to announce the winners of the 2022 Navy Federal Credit Union SPIRIT Awards, presented by the Anywhere Leads Team March 2023. The Navy Federal SPIRIT Award recognizes real estate firms who demonstrate service excellence to Navy Federal members through the RealtyPlus ® program during the home buying and selling process.
The Navy Federal SPIRIT Award winners are:
- Coldwell Banker Bain, Portland, Oregon
- Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Native American Group, Williamsburg, Virginia
- CENTURY 21 New Millennium Washington, DC, Metro
“This program allows us to showcase real estate firms that are going above and beyond in providing excellent service to our members,” said Kevin Parker, Vice President of Field Mortgage at Navy Federal. "These firms have demonstrated outstanding service, and we’re grateful for their commitment to helping our members achieve their homeownership goals.”
“We are tremendously proud of our strategic partnership with Navy Federal Credit Union, which has been a springboard for action over the past 33 years,” said Curt Smith, Vice President of Partner Programs at Anywhere Leads. “Our RealtyPlus program brokers and agents work tirelessly to provide highest quality service that meet unique needs of their Navy Federal members, and we look forward to leveraging this dedicated support for years to come.”
RealtyPlus ® is a nationwide real estate assistance program. Whether you are buying and/or selling, Navy Federal members may receive up to $8,000 cash back per transaction, based on the purchase/sales price when they successfully buy or sell a home with a referred RealtyPlus ® program agent.
About Navy Federal Credit Union: Established in 1933 with only 7 members, Navy Federal now has the distinct honor of serving over 12 million members globally and is the world’s largest credit union. As a member-owned and not-for-profit organization, Navy Federal always puts the financial needs of its members first. Membership is open to all Department of Defense and Coast Guard Active Duty, veterans, civilian and contractor personnel, and their families. Navy Federal employs a workforce of over 23,000 and has a global network of 357 branches. For more information about Navy Federal Credit Union, visit navyfederal.org. Federally insured by NCUA. Equal Opportunity Employer.
About the Anywhere Advantage Network
The Anywhere Advantage Network helps clients and customers realize their true real estate advantage by recruiting nationwide high-performance network of brokers and agents, recognized for exceptional customer service records, from some of the most recognizable names in real estate—all of whom are required to pass an extensive background check. With market-leading expertise and continuous training through our award-winning program, Anywhere Advantage Network agents sell homes faster than the national average—and they close on new homes sooner compared to non-network agents.
About Anywhere Leads
Anywhere Leads is a dedicated organization within Anywhere focused on delivering high-quality, high-converting leads to Anywhere affiliated brokers and agents across the company’s six residential real estate brands. Anywhere Leads oversees numerous national real estate programs offering consumers a distinct value proposition when completing one of the largest financial transactions of their life by providing access to a top-tier affiliated agent from one of Anywhere’s owned and franchise brands as well as, in some cases, a cash back or equal benefit upon a closed transaction where permitted. Anywhere Leads is committed to optimizing lead generation marketing, technology, and outcomes across Anywhere.
Navy Federal Credit Union is federally insured by NCUA. Navy Federal is an Equal Housing Lender
