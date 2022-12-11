Navy Midshipmen (5-4) at Towson Tigers (8-2)

Towson, Maryland; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Towson -9; over/under is 131

BOTTOM LINE: Navy visits the Towson Tigers after Austin Benigni scored 20 points in Navy's 85-64 loss to the West Virginia Mountaineers.

The Tigers are 2-0 in home games. Towson ranks third in the CAA at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 64.9 points while holding opponents to 40.9% shooting.

The Midshipmen are 1-4 on the road.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cameron Holden is scoring 16.0 points per game and averaging 6.6 rebounds for the Tigers. Nicolas Timberlake is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers for Towson.

