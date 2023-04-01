North Andover, MA (01845)

Today

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers in the afternoon. High 66F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 38F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%.