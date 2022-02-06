FILE - In this Sept. 5, 2019, file photo, NBC sportscaster Mike Tirico works the sidelines during an NFL football game between the Green Bay Packers and the Chicago Bears in Chicago. Tirico is about to give new meaning to double duty when NBC broadcasts the Olympics and Super Bowl next month. Tirico will anchor the network’s primetime coverage of the Beijing Games, but will also host the Super Bowl pregame show from Los Angeles on Feb. 13 2022.